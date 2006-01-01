COSAFA Cup 2024: Spirited Kenya eliminate Zimbabwe as Comoros qualify for semi-finals

Kenya’s Emerging Stars caused a major upset after defeating Zimbabwe 2-0 in their final Group B fixture of the 2024 edition of the COSAFA Cup to put one leg in the semi-finals of the tournament at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Porth Elizabeth on Tuesday.

The guest nation scored through midfielder and man of the match Austin Odhiambo in the 56th minute as well as Benson Omalla in the 73rd minute to finish second in Group B, behind winners Comoros, and will wait for Wednesday’s fixtures to know if they will qualify as the best runners-up.

Kenya head coach Ken Odhiambo made three changes to the starting XI that had suffered a 2-0 defeat against Comoros with defender Geoffrey Onyango returning to replace Paul Ochuoga, who was serving a suspension having been sent off for a second bookable offense against the Islanders.

Kayci Odhiambo started his first game in the tournament replacing John Ochieng the same as Hassan Beja, who came in for striker Patrick Otieno, the man of the match, having scored in the 2-0 opening win against champions and record winners Zambia on June 27th.

The Warriors, who came into the final group fixture having won their two openers – 1-0 against Comoros and 2-0 against Zambia – started strongly forcing a corner as early as the third minute despite benching their lead striker Michael Tapera.

Tapera had scored against Comoros and had a goal against the Chipolopolo but coach Jairos Tapera dropped him to the bench.

The odds were against Zimbabwe heading into the duel since they were yet to beat Kenya in their last three meetings but the Warriors continued to attack for the opener. In the 14th minute, Takunda Benhura unleashed a right-footed which did not trouble goalkeeper Byrne Omondi.

Kenya had a good chance to take the lead in the 24th minute but Austin Odhiambo’s long-range drive from outside the 18-yard area went out for a goal-kick.

Five minutes later, Kenya striker Benson Omalla, threw away another chance, failing to hit the target, despite being unmarked, after a cross from Chrispine Erambo.

In the 37th minute, it was Zimbabwe dominating Kenya on all fronts, and Kingsley Mureremba, initiated a counter-attacking move after Kenya defender Sylvester Owino had misplaced his pass, and Muremba laid a neat pass to Richard Hachiro, who had sneaked through from the right, but a quick interception by Amos Wanjala saw the ball go out for a fruitless corner.

Group B standings Flashscore

Zimbabwe returned from the half-time break with urgency and forced Kenya into two quick corners which did not bear any fruits. The introduction of Patrick Otieno for Beja revived Kenya and the East African nation had shouts for a penalty in the 52nd minute when Austin Odhiambo was brought down inside the box but referee Messrs Lebalang Mokete from Lesotho waved off the claims.

However, two minutes later, the Emerging Stars took the lead against the run of play, Odhiambo meeting a cross from Rooney Onyango’s free-kick before creating space and turning to score with a sumptuous finish past Warriors goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi. This was the first goal Zimbabwe had conceded in the 23rd edition of the tournament.

It was 2-0 for Kenya in the 73rd minute when Omalla, fresh from leading Gor Mahia to a record 21st FKF Premier League title with 19 goals, scored his first of the tournament, latching onto a long cross from goalkeeper Omondi before looping it past Zimbabwe’s advancing keeper Pitisi.

Following the win against the second most successful nation in the history of COSAFA, Kenya moved to second with six points, the same as leaders Comoros and Zimbabwe, who got eliminated because of their head-head-head result against Kenya.

Meanwhile, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Comoros ensured they qualified for the semis following a 1-0 victory against the outgoing champions Zambia.

Zambia against Comoros FKF Media

After a 0-0 result in the first half, the Islanders finally broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Ibroihim Djoudja beat Chipolopolo’s offside trap to tap home what turned out to be the winner. The defeat meant Zambia returned home without picking a win from Group B.

Angola beat Seychelles to top Group C

Angola ascended to the summit of Group C following a 3-2 victory against Seychelles at the same venue.

Having drawn their opener 0-0 against Namibia, the Palancas Negras knew only victory could keep their hopes of making it to the semi-finals. They went for early goals and took a deserved in the ninth through striker Depu.

However, the Pirates responded with forward Johan Gamatice putting them level in the 27th minute. Two minutes into the second period, Seychelles shocked Angola as they took the lead in the game courtesy of Brandon Labrosse in the 47th minute.

Group C standings Flashscore

Angola, however, continued to press and they levelled matters at 2-2 in the 59th minute, Antonio Hossi setting up Depu to score past Seychelles goalkeeper Ian Ali Kong and seal a brace. Despite Seychelles pushing for the draw, Angola had other ideas as Maestro raised the highest to head in the winner in the 78th minute.

In another Group C fixture, Namibia scored in either half to beat Lesotho 2-0. After a closely fought battle between the two sides, Namibia took the lead in the 38th minute courtesy of Ivan Kamberipa, who finished off a cross from Bethuel Muzeu for a 1-0 lead at the half-time break.

Substitute Neo Mokhachane, who had come on for Thabo Matsoele in the 48th minute needed six minutes to put Lesotho level, finishing off a well-laid cross from Tshwarelo Bereng. However, the Brave Warriors, had the last laugh as Bethuel Muzeu drilled home the winner in the 79th minute past the advancing Lesotho goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane.

Angola and Namibia are tied on four points but the former are sitting top with a better goal aggregate while Seychelles and Lesotho and a point apiece in third and fourth places respectively.

The Palancas Negras will finish their preliminary matches against Lesotho on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium; the same day Namibia will confront Seychelles, to decide who qualifies for the last eight.