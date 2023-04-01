Newcastle draw Man Utd in repeat of last season's EFL Cup final

Last season's beaten finalists will face the defending EFL Cup champions Manchester United in a rematch of last year's final

Newcastle's reward for dumping Manchester City out of the EFL Cup is a fourth-round trip to holders Manchester United, while Arsenal will head to London rivals West Ham and Liverpool face Bournemouth.

Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game as the Magpies ended Pep Guardiola's hopes for a quadruple tilt for another season.

Last season's beaten finalists will face the defending EFL Cup champions Manchester United in a rematch of last year's final, which the Red Devils won 2-0.

A much-needed win for Chelsea against Brighton sees them drawn against Blackburn, while West Ham and Arsenal will face off in a juicy all-London affair.

The other pick of the ties include an all-Premier League clash between Liverpool and Bournemouth, while Everton's Sean Dyche will welcome his former employers Burnley to Goodison Park.

The EFL Cup fourth-round draw in full:

Mansfield v Port Vale

Ipswich v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn

West Ham v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter v Middlesbrough

