Newcastle draw Man Utd in repeat of last season's EFL Cup final

Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game as the Magpies ended Pep Guardiola's hopes for a quadruple tilt for another season.
Last season's beaten finalists will face the defending EFL Cup champions Manchester United in a rematch of last year's final, which the Red Devils won 2-0.
A much-needed win for Chelsea against Brighton sees them drawn against Blackburn, while West Ham and Arsenal will face off in a juicy all-London affair.
The other pick of the ties include an all-Premier League clash between Liverpool and Bournemouth, while Everton's Sean Dyche will welcome his former employers Burnley to Goodison Park.
The EFL Cup fourth-round draw in full:
Mansfield v Port Vale
Ipswich v Fulham
Manchester United v Newcastle
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Chelsea v Blackburn
West Ham v Arsenal
Everton v Burnley
Exeter v Middlesbrough
Catch up on all the action from tonight's EFL Cup fixtures right here.