Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is likely to miss the rest of the season through injury
A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below:

Crystal Palace v Fulham - Saturday 4pm

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY:

Jefferson Lerma (Thigh)

Matheus Franca (Injury)

Michael Olise (Thigh)

James Tomkins (Calf)

Fulham

WON'T PLAY:

Tosin Adarabioyo (Injury)

Steven Benda (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

Jordan Ayew (Thigh)

Marc Guehi (Injury)

Luton v Wolves - Saturday 4pm

Luton

WON'T PLAY:

Jordan Clark (Ankle)

Gabriel Osho (Knee)

Dan Potts (Ankle)

Wolves

WON'T PLAY:

None

QUESTIONABLE:

Ross Barkley (Thigh)

Rayan Ait Nouri (Muscle)

Joseph Hodge (Thigh)

Man City v Nottingham Forest - Saturday 4pm

Man City

WON'T PLAY:

Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh)

David Silva (Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Danilo (Thigh)

QUESTIONABLE:

Jack Grealish (Thigh)

Mateo Kovacic (Back)

John Stones (Muscle)

Serge Aurier (Injury)

Willy Boly (Illness)

Wayne Hennessey (Knee)

Brentford v Everton - Saturday 6.30pm

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Shandon Baptiste (Shoulder)

Joshua Dasilva (Thigh)

Rico Henry (Knee)

Ivan Toney (Suspended)

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Alli (Muscle)

Coleman (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

Kristoffer Ajer (Knock)

Mikkel Damsgaard (Knock)

Ben Mee (Knock)

Andre Gomes (Calf)

Jack Harrison (Injury)

Burnley v Man Utd - Saturday 9pm

Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Darko Churlinov (Injury)

Hjalmar Ekdal (Knee)

Lyle Foster (Red card)

Michael Obafemi (Thigh)

Man Utd

WON'T PLAY:

Antony (Inactive)

Amad Diallo (Knee)

Kobbie Mainoo (Ankle)

Tyrell Malacia (Muscle)

Jadon Sancho (Inactive)

Luke Shaw (Muscle)

AaronWan-Bissaka (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Vitinho (Knee)

Sofyan Amrabat (Back)

Harry Maguire (Injury)

Mason Mount (Hamstring)

Raphael Varane (Injury)

Arsenal v Tottenham - Sunday 3pm

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Thomas Partey (Muscle)

Jurrien Timber (Knee)

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

Rodrigo Bentancur (Knee)

Bryan Gil (Muscle)

Ivan Perisic (Knee)

Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh)

Alfie Whiteman (Ankle)

QUESTIONABLE:

Gabriel Martinelli (Muscle)

Giovani Lo Celso (Thigh)

Brighton v Bournemouth - Sunday 3pm

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Julio Enciso (Knee)

Jakub Moder (Knee)

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Ryan Fredericks (Calf)

Emiliano Marcondes (Ankle)

Alex Scott (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

Tyler Adams (Thigh)

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Sunday 3pm

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY:

Benoit Badiashile (Groin)

Marcus Bettinelli (Injury)

Armando Broja (Knee)

Carney Chukwuemeka (Knee)

Wesley Fofana (Knee)

Reece James (Hamstring)

Romeo Lavia (Ankle)

Christopher Nkunku (Knee)

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Emiliano Buendia (Knee)

Diego Carlos (Injury)

Kortney Hause (Knee)

Tim Iroegbunam (Surgery)

Tyrone Mings (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

Trevoh Chalobah (Injury)

Chukwunonso Madueke (Muscle)

Bertrand Traore (Injury)

Liverpool v West Ham - Sunday 3pm

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Thiago (Hip)

West Ham

WON'T PLAY:

None

QUESTIONABLE:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Muscle)

Sheffield United v Newcastle - Sunday 5.30pm

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

George Baldock (Calf)

Rhian Brewster (Muscle)

John Egan (Knee)

John Fleck (Calf)

Daniel Jebbison (Muscle)

Max Lowe (Ankle)

Oliver McBurnie (Red card)

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Muscle)

Ben Osborn (Groin)

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Joelinton (Knee)

Emil Krafth (Knee)

Joe Willock (Muscle)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Mentions
