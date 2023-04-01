EFL Cup roundup: Man City crash out as Liverpool and West Ham avoid scares

Aston Villa 1-2 Everton
Everton secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season and reached the last 16 of the EFL Cup with a nervy win over Premier League rivals Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Read all the match stats here.
Blackburn 5-2 Cardiff
Andrew Moran scored a brace and assisted two as Blackburn put in a thrilling second-half performance to thrash Cardiff at Ewood Park.
Read all the match stats here.
Bournemouth 2-0 Stoke
Dominic Solanke and Joe Rothwell scored inside three second-half minutes as Bournemouth overcame Championship Stoke to reach the last 16.
Read all the match stats here.
Brentford 0-1 Arsenal
Reiss Nelson scored his first goal of the season as Arsenal beat their London rivals 1-0, with Aaron Ramsdale keeping a clean sheet for the Gunners on his return to the starting line-up.
Read all the match stats here.
Chelsea 1-0 Brighton
Chelsea reached the fourth round of the EFL Cup with Nicolas Jackson scoring the decisive goal in the 51st minute, as Brighton were left to rue numerous missed chances at Stamford Bridge.
Read all the match stats here.
Fulham 2-1 Norwich
Alex Iwobi scored after making his first start for Fulham as they edged out Championship Norwich, who had more shots on target at Craven Cottage.
Read all the match stats here.
Lincoln 0-1 West Ham
A second-half strike from Tomas Soucek was enough for West Ham to avoid a scare against League One Lincoln and reach the last 16 of the EFL Cup.
Read all the match stats here.
Liverpool 3-1 Leicester
Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester at Anfield with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring a sensational second-half goal for the Reds.
Read all the match stats here.
Newcastle 1-0 Man City
Man City crashed out of the EFL Cup with a much-changed side falling to an inspired second-half performance from Newcastle.