Polish fan will walk 100km to a game after Radomiak goalkeeper scores

Gabriel Kobylak was the goalkeeper to net
Gabriel Kobylak was the goalkeeper to net
Profimedia
A Polish football fan will walk around 100 kilometres over three days to a game after declaring he would reach by foot any stadium of a team whose goalkeeper scores in the Polish top flight.

"If any goalkeeper scores in this (second half of the season) round of fixtures I'm walking to his club's stadium," a fan named Janek said in a post on social media platform X in February.

He may not have realistically expected to lace his walking boots but will have to now as Radomiak's Gabriel Kobylak became the first goalkeeper to score this Ekstraklasa season on Monday against Puszcza Niepolomice.

Kobylak made it 1-1 in the second half when the ball he kicked from outside of his own box bounced in front of opposition goalkeeper Oliwier Zych and over the 19-year-old to end up in the net.

"Three days of eight hours marching. Towns for breaks pencilled in. And even a marching partner arranged. The targeted match is Radomiak v Zaglebie," the fan posted on Tuesday.

He will walk to Radom, a city located 100km south of Warsaw, from the south-eastern town of Sandomierz with his brother for a game scheduled on April 28 against Zaglebie Lubin.

Radomiak, who were promoted in 2021 after winning Poland's second tier, are 11th in the standings on 32 points from 26 games.

Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?

