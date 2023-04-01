Ajax match with Feyenoord abandoned after flares lobbed on pitch

Updated
Ajax supporters throw fireworks onto the pitch during the Dutch Eredivisie soccer match between Ajax and Feyenoord
Ajax supporters throw fireworks onto the pitch during the Dutch Eredivisie soccer match between Ajax and Feyenoord
Profimedia
The Dutch 'Klassieker' between bitter rivals Ajax and Feyenoord was abandoned Sunday after several flares were thrown on the pitch, with Feyenoord 3-0 ahead 10 minutes into the second half.

The match had already been suspended twice during the first half, once for flares on pitch, the other time after a cup was lobbed from the stands.

A double from Santiago Gimenez and one from Igor Paixao had given the team from Rotterdam an unprecedented lead at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

TV images showed three flares burning on the pitch with smoke from other flares pouring from the notorious south stands of the arena, where the hardcore "F-side" fans sit.

According to Dutch media reports, police used horses and fired tear gas to disperse fans from outside the stadium. Images on social media showed fans attacking the entrance to the stadium.

"After the stopped game supporters broke into the main (stadium) entrance. Order has since been restored," the police said.

"It is a jet black day, this makes it even worse," Ajax coach Maurice Steijn told broadcaster NOS.

Ajax have had a miserable start to the season. After winning their first match, they have drawn two and lost one in the Eredivisie. They currently sit 13th in the table.

Defending champions Feyenoord, in contrast, remain unbeaten in the top flight this season.

