Europa League roundup: Ajax and Marseille unable to be separated in six-goal thriller

It was certainly a night to remember at the Johan Cruyff Arena as Ajax and Olympique de Marseille served up a UEFA Europa League (UEL) classic, sharing six goals in an enthralling draw that saw the managerless Olympiens twice come from behind.

Two European giants may have felt subdued to be playing in UEFA’s second-tier tournament rather than the UEFA Champions League, but a breathless four-goal first half reminded everyone in attendance of their attacking quality.

The hosts were first to hit the front, as Chancel Mbemba’s error to misjudge a high ball left Carlos Borges in on goal, and the young Portuguese made no mistake in slotting home.

Borges celebrates his goal Profimedia

Chances were coming from defensive blunders at both ends, and moments after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to capitalise on one, Ajax had doubled their lead. Steven Berghuis was left unmarked from a corner, and he utilised his space beautifully to rifle home a volley.

After an incredibly turbulent week off the pitch, Marseille looked to be crumbling on it too, but against the early run of play, they responded expertly and levelled the scoreline before the interval.

Their first strike was a real moment of quality from Jonathan Clauss, who ghosted past two defenders on the right-hand side of the box before spectacularly picking out the top corner.

The equaliser would come from Aubameyang, who atoned for a series of earlier misses with a world-class finish, picking out the bottom corner while slipping with a sublime strike that left Jay Gorter helpless in the Ajax goal.

Aubameyang celebrates his goal Profimedia

Just as in the first half though, Borges was decisive as Ajax drew first blood after the interval. The 19-year-old superbly worked a yard of space for himself and produced an inch-perfect cutback to Kenneth Taylor, who steered home through the legs of Pau López.

Maurice Steijn’s men finally had some control of proceedings and spurned a big chance to put the game beyond Marseille when Bergwijn was denied from close range by the Olympiens’ goalkeeper.

That miss would prove very costly for the Dutch giants, as Aubameyang produced another moment of quality, cutting in from the left before rifling into the far corner to make this blockbuster clash all square heading into the final 10 minutes.

Match stats Statsperform

That would be his last action before being substituted, and the goal glut concluded with his departure despite a late red card for Silvano Vos, as Ajax failed to make it three successive victories in their opening home game of a European group stage, despite leading twice.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Carlos Borges (Ajax)

See a summary and player ratings from the match at Flashscore

