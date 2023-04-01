De Zerbi warns Brighton not to overestimate themselves ahead of European debut

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. De Zerbi warns Brighton not to overestimate themselves ahead of European debut
De Zerbi warns Brighton not to overestimate themselves ahead of European debut
De Zerbi says his team can't afford to be complacent
De Zerbi says his team can't afford to be complacent
Reuters
Brighton cannot make the mistake of overestimating themselves in their first-ever game in European competition, manager Roberto de Zerbi said on Wednesday.

Brighton, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season to secure qualification for the Europa League, face AEK Athens in their Group B opener on Thursday.

They'll enter the match as favourites, but can't afford to be complacent against their first opponent or any other, says the manager.  

"We cannot forget where we started and who we were. We can't lose our DNA," he told reporters.

"If we think that we are better than we are, then we make a big mistake. If we want to become bigger than this competition, then we still have to compete at this level first.

"We have studied AEK a lot. They are a good team, very aggressive with and without the ball. It will be a very tough game."

Brighton face a difficult task in their bid to progress past the group stage, where they will also come up against former champions Ajax Amsterdam and three-time finalists Olympique de Marseille.

"Our group is one of the stronger groups but for us, it is better. If we want to win in this moment we have to compete against the best teams," De Zerbi said.

The English side are fresh off the back of an impressive 3-1 Premier League win at Manchester United, but the Italian urged his team to wipe the result from their minds, adding: "The challenge of this year is to forget the game we play the day before and to focus only on the next game.

"To keep the result and the good emotion but to forget other things. The game in Manchester is finished. We have to think only about the next game."

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueBrighton
Related Articles
Differing Europa League fates for Liverpool and Brighton
Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp
Manchester United's injured Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for 'several weeks'
Show more
Football
Galatasaray fans try to disturb Copenhagen players but visit wrong hotel
Turkey end cooperation with men's national team coach Kuntz after poor run
Marseille part ways with manager Marcelino amid 'deplorable' feud with fans
Spain's women players to end boycott after federation commits to change
Updated
Spurs' Perisic to undergo knee surgery after ACL injury, expected to miss rest of season
Weekend highlights: Ramos returns to Sevilla, Postecoglou reaches new milestone
Michal Probierz replaces Fernando Santos as the new Poland manager
Updated
Goalkeeper Mary Earps named the England Women's Player of the Year
Lazio deserved their last-gasp equaliser against Atletico Madrid, says Sarri
Most Read
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Goalkeeper Provedal strikes late stunner to earn point for Lazio against Atletico
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Felix shines as Barcelona put on impressive display to thrash sorry Royal Antwerp

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings