Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Eredivisie
  4. Another Ajax game called off because of police strikes in the Netherlands

Another Ajax game called off because of police strikes in the Netherlands

Dutch police have been campaigning for better early retirement conditions since May
Dutch police have been campaigning for better early retirement conditions since MayMichel van Bergen/ANP MAG/ANP via AFP
A second Dutch league match involving Ajax Amsterdam has been called off because of threatened strike action by police in the Netherlands, the club said on Monday.

Sunday’s Eredivisie match between Ajax and Utrecht in the Johan Cruyff Arena will not take place because of safety concerns, city authorities decided on Monday.

"The safety of the players, supporters and public order in the city cannot be guaranteed without the important efforts of the police," the Amsterdam municipality said.

The option of playing behind closed doors had also been discussed. "But even then, the risk of unrest and unsafe situations is too great and irresponsible to take without possible police deployment," the statement from the city added.

Ajax have only managed two games in the league so far
Ajax have only managed two games in the league so farFlashscore

Ajax said they were disappointed because they felt the match could also have gone ahead without the police "with additional measures and good agreements between both clubs and supporters."

Ajax’s Dutch ‘Klassieker’ away at Feyenoord on September 1st was forbidden by the Rotterdam municipality because of a planned police strike.

Dutch police have been campaigning for better early retirement conditions since May, by issuing fewer fines, closing police stations to the public and organising noisy protests with their sirens.

They announced that there would be no police presence at Ajax-Utrecht match, which last season featured clashes between rival supporters.

The police union said that the strikes would continue if there was insufficient prospect of a breakthrough in the dispute about early retirement.

Mentions
FootballEredivisieAjaxUtrecht
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Gaaei looks back on tough first season at Ajax & lauds new manager Farioli
Al Ittihad sign Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn from Ajax
Winners and losers: Mbappe shines at the Bernabeu as Liverpool put Ten Hag under pressure
Show more
Football
Dembele shines as refreshed France down neighbours Belgium in Lyon
Italy continue good form with victory over winless Israel in Budapest
Ben Yedder to go on trial for 'sexual assault while intoxicated'
Germany coach Nagelsmann wary of 'extremely talented' Netherlands
Cameroon captain Aboubakar joins Hatayspor from Super Lig rivals Besiktas
New boss Carsley vows England will stay on the attack against Finland
Manchester United partner with local authorities over Old Trafford plan
Harry Kane inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo as he prepares to win 100th England cap
Matthijs de Ligt gets Ronald Koeman vote of confidence for Germany clash
Most Read
Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win
Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to win maiden US Open men's championship
Modric the match winner as Croatia sneak past Poland in Nations League
Tennis Tracker: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim US Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings