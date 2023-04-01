Age not a factor for England captain Harry Kane as he targets Euro 2028

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Age not a factor for England captain Harry Kane as he targets Euro 2028
Age not a factor for England captain Harry Kane as he targets Euro 2028
Kane will be a month shy of 35 when the 2028 Euros kick off
Kane will be a month shy of 35 when the 2028 Euros kick off
Reuters
Harry Kane (30) says he is hoping to be in top shape for another eight or nine years and wants to help England win the European Championship on home soil in 2028.

England's top scorer, who will be a month shy of 35 when the 2028 Euros kick off, said it would be a "dream come true" to win the tournament having lost the 2020 final to Italy at Wembley.

"The perception in sport or football is that you hit 30 and people start to think it's the end," the Bayern Munich striker said after the UK and Ireland were named Euros hosts.

"But the way I am looking at it is that I almost have the second half of my career now.

"I've had nine or 10 years at the highest level and I'm hoping for another eight or nine years.

"With recovery, sports science and the way the game has adapted, it has allowed players to play for longer," added Kane, who turned 30 in July.

Kane cited Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as examples of players who were still performing at the highest level in their thirties.

"When you look at a lot of the top-level players - Ronaldo, Messi, (Robert) Lewandowski, (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic - they have almost got better as they hit 30," he added.

"Everything is maybe settled in your personal life, family, kids. You are comfortable with your body and you are comfortable mentally, where you are at. That just allows you to focus on the football."

Mentions
FootballKane HarryEnglandEuro
Related Articles
Harry Kane leaves Tottenham and Premier League behind in search of glory
Spurs manager Postecoglou says no change to plans with Kane exit 'imminent'
Harry Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich put seven past helpless Bochum
Show more
Football
Indonesia want to co-host 2034 World Cup with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore
Updated
Steps taken to avoid repeat of Liverpool VAR error, says referees chief Webb
Beleaguered Maguire says call from Beckham was "classy" and "touching"
Morocco federation has no intention of luring teen star Yamal to national team
Roma's Haavi relishing chance to build on Women's Champions League experience
Sevilla name former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso as manager
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
Israel's Euro qualifier vs Switzerland postponed to November 15th over militant attacks
UK and Ireland host nations set to enter Euro 2028 qualifying
Most Read
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
AC Milan to sell Giroud goalkeeper shirts after his stint between the sticks
Former Real Madrid and Chelsea winger Eden Hazard retires from football at 32

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings