Harry Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich put seven past helpless Bochum

Harry Kane scored his first-ever Bundesliga hat-trick in an emphatic 7-0 dismantling of winless VfL Bochum, as a dazzling display earned Thomas Tuchel’s side a return to the Bundesliga summit.

With Bayern unbeaten in home H2Hs in more than 30 years, Die Roten didn’t disappoint the expectant Allianz Arena faithful with a blistering start to the match.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was undeterred by a missed header in the first minute, and the Cameroonian was in the right place at the right time to turn in Kingsley Coman’s low cross at the far post to open the scoring.

Bayern were hungry for more, and memories of early-season 7-0 wins for the Bavarians in the last two campaigns would have been flashing through the minds of the Bochum players as Kane struck a second.

Kane celebrates his goal AFP

Alphonso Davies’ marauding run caused confusion within the Bochum ranks, and a fortuitous ricochet off Ivan Ordets went the way of the €100 million Englishman, who finished confidently inside the near post.

A third was in the offing for the Rekordmeister before the half-hour mark, with Matthijs de Ligt’s recall to the starting line-up justified as he towered above everyone else in the box to power in Joshua Kimmich’s corner, leaving Manuel Riemann rooted to the spot.

The interval couldn’t come soon enough for Bochum, but there was more misery on the cards first as Kane turned provider with a brilliant deep ball to Leroy Sané, who slotted past Riemann.

Chances continued to rain down on the visitors into the second half, and Bayern were in total control. The home side were given the chance for a fifth from the penalty spot when Ordets handled the ball as he slid to block a shot, and Kane duly swept in his sixth of the season.

That goal prompted Tuchel to bring on Bayern’s young talent Mathys Tel, and after debutant left-back Frans Krätzig was denied by Riemann, the 18-year-old Frenchman received the ball from Kane to curl into the far corner.

As the final whistle approached, Bochum fans’ worst fears were realised when Bayern netted a seventh against their side for the third time in as many years. Kane was on the scoresheet once again, as he tapped in Noussair Mazraoui’s low cross for a maiden treble in Germany’s top flight.

Worrying signs for Bochum, who are still without a win this season, while Bayern not only return to their familiar spot at the top of the Bundesliga, but do so in style.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)