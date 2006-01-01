Broken nose still inhibiting Kylian Mbappe’s form as France advance

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Broken nose still inhibiting Kylian Mbappe’s form as France advance

Broken nose still inhibiting Kylian Mbappe’s form as France advance

France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Portugal's Nuno Mendes
France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Portugal's Nuno MendesReuters
Kylian Mbappe’s (25) broken nose remains a major concern for France as they head to the European Championship semi-finals, even if the France captain says he is not too bothered by his indifferent form.

The importance of Mbappe to the French cause cannot be underestimated but an anonymous performance in Hamburg against Portugal in their quarter-final on Friday ended with him asking to be taken off during extra time.

“These are the peculiarities of being a footballer. But even then, you have to keep up your involvement and always be there for your teammates,” Mbappe told reporters after France booked a semi-final clash against Spain by winning the penalty shootout against Portugal.

“I've always said that no matter what happens, the most important thing is that we win. I’ve only scored one goal but we are in the semi-finals and I’m very happy.”

Mbappe’s contribution has been limited largely because of the broken nose he suffered in France’s opening game against Austria and, while he missed only one match as a result, the impact of the blow, when he leapt for a high ball and crashed into defender Kevin Danso’s shoulder, has been significant.

Mbappe laboured through Friday’s clash, striking several efforts at target but without any of the characteristic power and verve that has made him France’s key attacker.

Playing with a mask, he said, was difficult and he hated it as it affected his peripheral vision and trapped sweat.

The mask has to be worn to protect Mbappe's nose but there was one occasion on Friday where it looked like the injury might force him off.

He was hit on the side of the face by a header from Bernardo Silva, shortly before the hour mark, and for a prolonged period remained down, the mask lying next to him as he touched his nose gingerly.

The blow from the ball, although on the side of his head, was patently painful but Mbappe eventually returned to his feet, and the match, but stayed away from any aerial confrontation after that and faded as the goalless game headed into extra time.

“We had already discussed with the coach at the end of regulation time. We decided I would try longer but at half-time in extra time, I told him that I wasn't feeling it anymore, that I was too tired. He told me 'okay',” Mbappe said.

Didier Deschamps is unlikely to leave out Mbappe against Spain in Munich on Tuesday, even if the forward is not firing anywhere near full capacity, although he did drop another talisman, Antoine Griezmann, for a group match.

The coach bristled in annoyance on Friday when reporters again asked about the duo’s inefficiency.

“Obviously for different reasons, Antoine and Kylian are not at the top of what they can do but we are through. We are a group, the collective strength is still there,” said Deschamps.

Mentions
FootballMbappe KylianGriezmann AntoineDanso KevinSilva BernardoFrancePortugalSpainAustriaEuro
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: France fail to impress, Austria fly, England produce snoozefest
Bernardeschi in the box: Spain and Germany too close to call, don't sleep on Turkey
EURO 2024 Tracker: France join Spain in semi-finals after beating Portugal on penalties
Updated
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Bullish Engin Firat stresses Kenya’s mission to go to AFCON
EURO 2024 Tracker: England and Switzerland battling it out for a place in the semi-finals
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton sign Wieffer, Kilman makes move to West Ham
Updated
Don't expect an overhaul for Germany after EURO 2024 exit, says teary-eyed Nagelsmann
End beckons again for Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's EURO 2024 knockout
Turkey's ambassador calls for restrained celebrations "when we beat the Dutch"
'The flame is dying out' says Uruguay's Suarez as retirement draws near
West Ham sign defender Max Kilman from Wolves on seven-year deal
Juventus sign goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from Monza in €19.5 million deal
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: France join Spain in semi-finals after beating Portugal on penalties
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton sign Wieffer, Kilman makes move to West Ham
Swiatek faces 'gangster' threat as Djokovic feels need for speed at Wimbledon
Bernardeschi in the box: Spain and Germany too close to call, don't sleep on Turkey

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings