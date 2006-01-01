Contrasting emotions for Turkey's Dutch-born contingent ahead of quarter-final clash

Dutch-born Ferdi Kadioglu (24) is excited at the prospect of going up against the country of his birth when the Netherlands meet Turkey in the European Championship quarter-finals in Berlin on Saturday, but Orkun Kokcu (23) will miss the experience.

Kadioglu was born in Arnhem and his father is from Turkey, but he played for the Dutch at junior level, even after leaving the Netherlands to play club football in Turkey aged 18.

Now 24, he was the stand-out player for the Turks in their 2-1 win over Austria in the last 16, covering a distance of 12.2 km during the match. He had the most touches (71) and won the most duels (10) and tackles (6).

"For me it will now be a very special match against the Netherlands. My first tournament with Turkey and then reaching the quarter-finals has been great. The team fought very hard and put a lot of energy into it. We are so happy," he said.

"The Netherlands must certainly be afraid of us. If you look at how much energy we put into a match. We also created dangerous chances and we played well defensively. We fought super hard. We also have the 12th man with the fans," Kadioglu added.

Three years ago he was still playing for the Dutch at Under-21 level but switched his international allegiance when the path to the senior team looked blocked.

"I thought about it carefully and also discussed it with the people around me," he said. "Both countries are dear to me. I used to always support Turkey and the Netherlands at final tournaments. But I had to choose and in the end Turkey was my preference."

Kadioglu still struggles to speak Turkish and his interviews to Turkish media are given in English.

Missing out on Saturday, however, due to suspension is Kokcu, the other Dutch-born player in the Turkish squad, who was a fan favourite at Feyenoord and captained them to the title last year under Arne Slot.

Sour Memory

"It’s very disappointing, but I’m especially happy that we are through and I’m confident that my teammates will put on a good match against the Netherlands," he told Dutch television.

Haarlem-born Kokcu was in the team, however, the last time the Netherlands and Turkey met and the Dutch won 6-1 in Amsterdam in 2021.

"I have not forgotten the match … it certainly remains a sour memory," he said.

The Turkish community in the Netherlands is estimated to be 500,000-strong.

"In these situation where there is direct confrontation between the two counties, the hearts of the Turks born in the Netherlands beats for the Turkish team but if they go out it will be for Oranje," NOS TV football analyst Yordi Yamali said.

"In Turkish homes before you even learn to say ‘papa’ or ‘mama’, you have tell which of Besiktas, Fenerbahce or Galatasaray you support," he joked.