Czech forward Patrik Schick reportedly set to miss crucial Turkey game

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Czech forward Patrik Schick reportedly set to miss crucial Turkey game

Czech forward Patrik Schick reportedly set to miss crucial Turkey game

Schick picked up an injury against Georgia
Schick picked up an injury against GeorgiaReuters
Czech forward Patrik Schick (28) will miss his country's last Euro 2024 Group F match against Turkey on Wednesday due to injury, Czech media reported on Monday.

Schick - the joint-scoring leader at the last Euro tournament - limped off shortly after equalising against Georgia in a 1-1 draw.

Czech coach Ivan Hasek had said Schick would receive treatment with hopes of playing but CT Sport reported on Monday that the Bayer Leverkusen forward would be unavailable.

After losing to Portugal and drawing with Georgia, the Czechs could finish second and qualify by beating Turkey. A draw might also secure one of the four best third-placed spots.

Turkey are in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages if they can avoid losing to the Czech Republic in Hamburg.

Mentions
FootballEuroSchick PatrikTurkeyCzech Republic
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Portugal impress, Czech regret & Group E set for epic end
Martinez happy with Portugal's progress and ready for EURO 2024 knock-outs
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Stars are born & veterans perform as Group F opens with a bang
Show more
Football
OPINION: England's left-hand side needs changing for EURO 2024 success
Ralf Rangnick leads Austria to brink of EURO 2024 knockout stages
Transfer News LIVE: Kimmich in high demand, Dortmund chasing Guirassy
Updated
Thigh injury could keep Rudiger out of Germany's EURO 2024 last 16 tie
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai angered by slow response to Barnabas Varga collision
Updated
Mudryk's cat helps him inspire Ukraine to victory
Granit Xhaka hails revamped Switzerland after reaching knockout stages again
Doku believes intense Guardiola has made winger better player
Nick Mwendwa assures Kenyan football will be incomparable in Africa in three years
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kimmich in high demand, Dortmund chasing Guirassy
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hungary score last-gasp winner as Germany draw with Swiss
Tommy Paul downs Lorenzo Musetti to win Queen's Club Championships
Matthijs de Ligt saw psychologist after being benched by Netherlands

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings