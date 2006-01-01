Czech forward Patrik Schick reportedly set to miss crucial Turkey game

Czech forward Patrik Schick (28) will miss his country's last Euro 2024 Group F match against Turkey on Wednesday due to injury, Czech media reported on Monday.

Schick - the joint-scoring leader at the last Euro tournament - limped off shortly after equalising against Georgia in a 1-1 draw.

Czech coach Ivan Hasek had said Schick would receive treatment with hopes of playing but CT Sport reported on Monday that the Bayer Leverkusen forward would be unavailable.

After losing to Portugal and drawing with Georgia, the Czechs could finish second and qualify by beating Turkey. A draw might also secure one of the four best third-placed spots.

Turkey are in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages if they can avoid losing to the Czech Republic in Hamburg.