Do Portugal still need former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo up front?

One of the most pressing questions facing Portuguese football ahead of the start of their Euro 2024 campaign is whether the national team should continue to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo as their starting striker. At 39, Ronaldo remains one of the most recognisable and celebrated players in the world. However, the demands of top-level football and the inevitable effects of ageing raise questions about his ability to maintain peak performance.

Despite his age, Ronaldo enjoyed another highly productive season in 2023-24, scoring 35 goals and assisting a further 11 in 31 appearances for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The influx of talent during last summer's transfer window has raised the standard of the Saudi Pro League, which underlines Ronaldo's scoring prowess. After all, only one other player in the league managed to score more than 20 league goals in 2023-24 – former Fulham striker and 29-year-old Aleksandar Mitrovic (28 goals, 5 assists).

Both Ronaldo and Mitrovic were the focal points of their respective clubs' attacks, which finished the season in first (Mitrovic's Al Hilal) and second (Ronaldo's Al Nassr) place respectively. In fairness, it was to be expected that the two strikers from the top two teams in the league would have a say in the race for the top-scorer crown.

But Ronaldo has not only been in fine form at club level, he has also been a driving force behind Portugal's flawless qualification (10 games, 10 wins) for the forthcoming European Championships – a feat that no other nation has managed this time around.

He scored more than one goal in four qualifying matches for the European Championship (four braces), a feat only achieved by Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (also in four games), who is also the only player to score more goals than Ronaldo (10) in these qualifiers with 14 goals.

Furthermore, only Bruno Fernandes (10) has started more games than Ronaldo (9), while only Fernandes (844) and Ruben Dias (810) have played more minutes for Portugal than the forward (726) in these qualifiers.

Based on these figures, Ronaldo’s chances of playing a major role for Portugal at Euro 2024 are not far-fetched. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has long been renowned for his goalscoring prowess and fitness/availability, so let's take a closer look at his recent performances for Portugal.

Sharing the responsibility

Portugal usually have more than one superstar at a time. Even in Ronaldo's prime, there were other highly talented individuals on the pitch with him such as Nani, Joao Moutinho and Deco. More recently, however, Portugal have developed a squad of young talent and proven leaders that is perhaps as promising as ever. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and others are either at or close to their peak. This mouth-watering attack is supported by a young and dynamic defence, anchored by Joao Palhinha in midfield and Ruben Dias behind him.

With such a wealth of creativity around him, Ronaldo during the qualifiers for Euro 2024 has been able to focus on finishing chances rather than getting involved in their build-up.

Portugal players with the most attacking sequence involvements Opta

While he took 37 open-play shots himself (by far the most for Portugal in the qualifiers), he was involved in the build-up to only 12 open-play shots - which ranks him 14th in the team. Neither in the qualifiers for Euro 2020 nor 2016 (which Portugal eventually won) were there as many as 13 teammates involved in more build-ups to an open-play shot than Ronaldo.

This rise in the overall creativity of the Portuguese team coincides nicely with Ronaldo's advancing years. While the captain still seems to know exactly where and how to find the back of the net, the responsibility of creating chances is now being spread around more. This allows Ronaldo to conserve his energy, be in the right place at the right time and do what he does best - finish.

Portugal scored more goals in the qualification for Euro 2024 (36) than in the 2016 and 2020 qualifying combined (33).

The vital touch

Ronaldo may be getting older, but his instincts seem as sharp as ever. While he may not be as dominant and all over the pitch as he once was, the forward is still there when he is needed most. This is also reflected in his centre of action on the pitch.

Ronaldo's touch map in qualifying Opta

While Ronaldo started his career as a left winger, he has gradually moved inside as his career has progressed. The Portuguese still often positions himself in the left half spaces, but during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, there was a notable second centre of action – the opposition box. Ronaldo averaged 41 touches per 90 minutes, 18 fewer than the 59 he averaged in the 2020 qualifiers.

Of the players who played 300+ minutes for Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifying, 11 averaged more touches per 90 minutes than Ronaldo. However, the captain touched the ball in the opposition box just over eight times per 90 minutes – the most of any player in the team (300+ minutes). He has also scored four more goals (10) than his next-best teammate, Bruno Fernandes (6).

Experience and leadership

One of the arguments for keeping Ronaldo in the starting lineup is his vast experience and leadership.

Ronaldo has played in five European Championships, winning the tournament in 2016 and reaching the final in 2004. He holds the record for most games (25), most goals (14), joint-most assists on record (since 1972 – 6) and most editions with at least one goal (5) at the Euros. The Portuguese is also the European player with the most appearances at major tournaments - World Cups and Euros combined (47). His experience in high-pressure situations is invaluable, and his leadership on and off the pitch has been a cornerstone of Portugal's success over the years.

His physical conditioning and professionalism have allowed him to defy the typical ageing curve of sportsmen and women. Younger players often look up to him as a role model, and his work ethic sets a high standard for the team. This, coupled with Ronaldo's prolific goalscoring record, seems to have convinced coach Roberto Martinez to keep starting him up front.

There is no sign of Ronaldo's fitness finally succumbing to age in a way that would prevent him from starting for Portugal at Euro 2024. Admittedly, he may not be able to play the full 90 minutes every four or five days, but he does not appear to be relegated to the role of an impact substitute.

Ronaldo's goal involvements in qualifying Opta

Lack of alternatives

Ronaldo's main, if not only, rival for the Portugal international's starting berth is Paris Saint-Germain's Goncalo Ramos.

The 22-year-old enjoyed his breakthrough season with Benfica in the 2022-23 season and subsequently moved to the French giants in the last summer transfer window. His debut season in Ligue 1 was a promising one, with Ramos scoring 11 goals and assisting another - a fine record for a young player in his first campaign in a big-five league. He scored five of these 11 goals as a substitute.

However, the fierce competition at the club meant that Ramos never started more than three league games in a row. Despite playing 29 of the maximum 34 games in the French top flight, he only accumulated 1,420 minutes of playing time. His talent is undeniable, but at the moment Martinez seems to have made experience the deciding factor. Ronaldo's place in the starting eleven at the start of the tournament seems assured.

Portugal still seem to need Ronaldo - Ramos did not play at all in their last friendly before Euro 2024, a 3-0 win over Ireland, while Ronaldo scored two fine goals. The coming weeks will show whether Ronaldo can still hold his own against Europe's best defenders and add to his legacy. With the help of his teammates, he will be hoping to repeat the success of eight years ago.