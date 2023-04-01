Euro 2024 roundup: Spain sign off qualification in style with victory over gritty Georgia

A 3-1 victory over visitors Georgia saw Luis de la Fuente’s Spain seal a first-place finish in Group A, as their UEFA European Championships 2024 (ECQ) qualifying campaign came to a satisfactory close.

Even though Spain’s place at next year’s Euros was already booked for an eighth consecutive time, they still needed to see away a battling Scotland to confirm their place in Pot One for the group-stage draw.

Therefore, a strong start would have pleased De la Fuente, with Robin Le Normand nodding in Ferran Torres whipped free-kick within four minutes of kick-off.

The visitors’ star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia seemed to take that early opener personally however, with the number seven making no mistake after he was set free through the heart of La Roja’s defence to equalise barely minutes later.

But despite Georgia’s bravery, Spain would take control of a brilliantly fast-paced game with the Crusaders needing a fine Giorgi Mamardashvili stop to deny Alvaro Morata and keep the scores level as the half-time whistle blew.

But the inevitable force of La Roja, who’ve won each of their last 25 ECQ home games, crashed against their visitors' backline once again after the interval.

It was therefore unsurprising when the reigning UEFA Nations League holders restored their lead through Ferran Torres 10 minutes after the interval, when the forward powered his header into the ground and past a helpless Mamardashvil.

Having not beaten any top-100 ranked side on their ECQ travels since the turn of the century, it would’ve been hard to criticise the visitors if they went into their shells.

Their refusal to relent was almost coupled with another equaliser however, as Unai Simon was forced into a fine intervention against the onrushing Kvaratskhelia. Eventually, Spain would ensure there would be no repeat of Georgia's surprise away win against them in 2016, when Lamine Yamal’s cross cannoned off defender Luka Lochoshvili for an unfortunate own goal.

Yet, it was a performance to be proud of for Georgia, who may have missed a chance to qualify for next summer’s tournament via Group A but have a play-off opportunity in their search for a first ever major tournament appearance.

Job done for the hosts, who will head into next summer’s tournament as one of the top seeds after an eighth successive win.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ferran Torres (Spain)

Spain - Georgia player ratings Flashscore

Check out all the match stats from the game with Flashscore.

Other Euro 2024 qualifiers (20:45 kick-off)

Make sure to click on the link to the game to read our dedicated match reports.

Group J

Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 Slovakia 2

Liechtenstein 0 Luxembourg 1

Portugal 2 Iceland 0