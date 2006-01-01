EURO 2024 Talking Points: Hosts dumped out in classic as Portugal vs France disappoints

Two contrasting quarter-finals have come to a close as we reflect on a thrilling encounter between Spain and Germany and a hugely disappointing clash in Hamburg between France and Portugal. Check out our talking points from today's action.

Spain send hosts home in classic

45 minutes into the first EURO 2024 quarter-final, it felt like we might be in for a forgettable evening. Spain and Germany were at deadlock and there was little sign that things might get better.

Luckily for Talking Points and neutrals alike, it did get better, much better. It might have been a slow burner but it turned into a classic with so many twists and turns it could have won an Oscar.

When Dani Olmo gave Spain the lead just six minutes into a riveting second half, the game was alive and the hosts had it all to do. They left it nail-bitingly close but in the 89th substitute Florian Wirtz did finally deliver the equaliser that a nation was praying for. It was a sensational finish from a young player who despite being in and out of the team, has done his reputation no harm at these EUROs.

Into extra time and stalemate once again. Penalties were surely looming, right? If you thought that then clearly you hadn't picked up that this wasn't that kind of tournament and not that kind of match.

A perfectly weighted cross in the 119th minute was met by the flying Mikel Merino who directed his header with power and accuracy after a Ronaldo-esque leap.

The hosts are out and the hopes of a home nation triumph are over. As for Spain, they will take some beating - they are finding a way to win where they would have fallen short in the past. That and the magical wingers of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams make them a frightening prospect for France in the semi-final.

France and Portugal disappoint

Has there been a worse knockout match at a EUROs? It couldn't get much worse than what Portugal and France had to offer tonight over 120 painfully long minutes. Neither nation had impressed in underwhelming tournaments leading into this quarter-final, so the pressure was on to deliver a performance fans could get behind tonight.

What happened instead was quite the opposite as supporters and the media are left with more questions than answers.

In stark contrast earlier this evening, we were treated to two nations going toe to toe with dynamic attacking football. It was a high-quality encounter between two teams well coached and full of exciting players - game changers.

Although France finally found a way through on penalties, it was more luck than judgment that they found themselves in a semi-final.

From five games at EURO 2024, France have scored just three goals and Kylian Mbappe's penalty remains the only goal scored by a French player, with the other two being own goals.

They will need to bring a much greater attacking threat if they are going to cause the hugely impressive Spain any problems on Tuesday night.

As for Portugal, their tournament comes to an emotional end - it is never nice losing on penalties.

But they only have themselves to blame.

The persistence of head coach Roberto Martinez to keep playing Cristiano Ronaldo was Portugal's ultimate downfall. Martinez has once failed to deliver following his disappointment with Belgium's golden generation.

This is a Portugal side full of talent and quality being held back by a head coach and player who are both on borrowed time.