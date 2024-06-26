EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic

We have reached the final day of group-stage action at EURO 2024 in Germany with Groups E and F coming to a conclusion this evening. As ever, our Tracker is your one-stop shop for in-game updates and breaking news.

22:57 CET - Over to Hamburg, and it’s ended 2-1 to Turkey. The Czech Republic fought hard to get back into the game after losing a man after 20 minutes but it wasn’t quite enough. They finish last in Group F and exit the competition while Turkey progress in second place behind Portugal.

Final Group F standings Flashscore

22:55 CET - That’s full-time in Gelsenkirchen and Georgia, the tournament debutants, have notched a famous 2-0 win over Portugal! What’s more, they have progressed to the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams. Sensational stuff!

22:53 CET - GOAL! Turkey have scored a late second and surely that's game over. It's a great strike from substitute Cenk Tosun, cutting in onto his right and burying the ball into the far corner.

22:25 CET - GOAL! It's not over yet in Hamburg, the Czechs have levelled things up (1-1) through Tomas Soucek, who battled his way around the box before slamming home. VAR checked it and it's given! But a draw wouldn't be enough for Czechia, they need one more goal.

22:15 CET - GOAL! And would you believe it, Georgia are 2-0 up against Portugal thanks to a penalty converted by Georges Mikautadze. Portugal are through so it doesn't affect much for them. What's more, Turkey are still two goals behind them on goal difference in second place, as it stands.

22:10 CET - GOAL! Turkey have taken the lead in Hamburg thanks to captain Hakan Calhanoglu's rocket strike drilled home from a tight angle on the left. It's going to be hard for the Czechs now, trailing 1-0 and down to 10 men.

Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his strike Profimedia

21:49 CET - At half-time, the story is this: Georgia are leading Portugal 1-0 thanks to a very early goal and the Czech Republic are down to 10 men against Turkey (still 0-0) in a heated affair.

As it stands, Turkey are going through in second and Georgia in third.

First-half stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:20 CET - A massive blow for the Czech Republic against Turkey as Antonin Barak is sent off for receiving his second yellow card and the game is barely 20 minutes old. It's still goalless but that's a game changer. The Czechs are already without their star striker Patrik Schick (injured but on the bench) and now this... they have to win.

21:02 CET - GOAL! That was quick! Georgia have taken the lead over group leaders Portugal through talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. As it stands, the Georgians are going through!

Georgia scored early AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

21:01 CET - After some rousing anthems, the matches are underway in Hamburg and Gelsenkirchen! Use the links above to follow the games with our live audio and text commentary.

20:25 CET - With all four sides in Group E ending level on four points, it's not just heartbreaking for Ukraine (the only team not to progress), it's also the first time in Euros history that has happened!

20:10 CET - Next up in Germany, it's the end of Group F with Portugal playing Georgia and the Czech Republic taking on Turkey.

To remind you of the situation - Portugal are through, Georgia and Czechia need wins while Turkey would go through with anything better than a three-goal loss. Check out the starting lineups below!

Starting lineups Flashscore

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:55 CET - Full-time in Group E! Neither match saw a goal after the break, meaning that all four sides remarkably end up on four points.

Romania finish top thanks to goals scored, with goal difference determining that Belgium finish second, Slovakia third and Ukraine bottom.

Slovakia vs Romania match stats StatsPerform

Ukraine vs Belgium match stats StatsPerform

19:42 CET - Ukraine are beginning to push to keep their Euro 2024 campaign alive now - as it stands, a goal for them would knock Belgium out.

In the other game, Slovakia are looking more likely to get a winner.

19:24 CET - Neither Belgium nor Ukraine are pushing for an opener in their clash, despite the fact that this result doesn't suit either. As it stands, Belgium will face France in the next round and Ukraine will be knocked out.

19:05 CET - The second half is underway in both matches. Are we in for some late drama?

18:51 CET - That's that for the first half of today's football, with Slovakia and Romania drawing 1-1 and Ukraine and Belgium goalless at the break. As a result, Romania currently lead the group with Belgium second, Slovakia third and Ukraine fourth. All four are on four points.

Slovakia vs Romania first-half stats StatsPerform

Ukraine vs Belgium first-half stats StatsPerform

18:38 CET - Romania equalise! Razvan Marin has converted a penalty to get his team back on level terms.

The other match has been a much quieter affair thus far.

18:26 CET - Slovakia lead! The first goal of the day has been scored by Ondrej Duda, who has put his nation 1-0 up against Romania and top of the group with a header.

Duda's goal StatsPerform

18:03 CET - The final matches of Group E are underway! You can find live audio commentary and statistics for each at the links below.

Ukraine vs Belgium

Slovakia vs Romania

17:12 CET - Here's how the teams will line up in the other match starting on the hour, between Romania and Slovakia.

Starting XIs Flashscore

17:03 CET - The starting XIs are in for the clash between Ukraine and Belgium, with the big news being that Leandro Trossard returns for the Belgians in place of the suspended Dodi Lukebakio.

The starting XIs Flashscore

16:20 CET - Group F also wraps up tonight but the equation isn't as confusing as in Group E, although all four sides can still progress.

More specifically, group leaders Portugal have already secured a second-round berth and they play Georgia at 21:00 CET.

At the same time, the Czech Republic take on Turkey. The Turks have three points while the Czechs and Georgians have just one. That means the latter two need to win tonight to advance along with the Portuguese.

Turkey could mathematically go through with a loss but a point would make their progression much more comfortable.

As it stands in Group F Flashscore

15:10 CET - So, what's happening today? Well in Group E things are precariously positioned with all four sides - Belgium, Slovakia, Ukraine and Romania - all on three points.

At 18:00 CET, Slovakia play Romania while Ukraine face Belgium. A win for any side would send them through, with the losing side probably going out. If there is a draw, four points should be enough for a side to go through in second or third place.

However, there is the possibility that both games end in draws, which would leave all four sides on four points. In that case, the nations would be organised according to goal difference and goals scored (as they are now). Romania and Belgium would go through in that scenario as they have positive goal records.

Beyond goals and head-to-head records, it goes down to disciplinary records, which is exactly what separated Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.

It couldn't be closer in Group E Flashscore

14:00 CET - Well, the last few nights haven't lacked drama with last-gasp goals and plenty of permutation peculiarities as the Euros transition from the group stage to the knock-outs.

Today, we have the final clashes in the first round with Groups E and F both coming to exciting finales. Of the eight nations in action today, only Portugal have assured themselves of progression to the last 16 while all other seven teams can progress or be dumped out. It's going to be one hell of an evening and possibly, quite confusing too.

Throughout the matches, we will provide updates on the key permutations here and you can follow all four games with our live audio or text commentary as well.