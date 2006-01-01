Slovakia braced for Romania challenge as 2021 ghosts linger

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Slovakia braced for Romania challenge as 2021 ghosts linger

Slovakia braced for Romania challenge as 2021 ghosts linger

Slovakia won their opening game against Belgium at EURO 2024
Slovakia won their opening game against Belgium at EURO 2024Reuters
Slovakia will not tinker with their style of play and go all out for victory when they take on Group E rivals Romania at the European Championship on Wednesday, seeking three points to ensure progression to the knockout rounds.

It is the tightest of pools with Slovakia, Romania, Belgium and Ukraine all locked on three points and with everything to play for in the final round of matches.

Slovakia are at their third continental finals in a row, reaching the last-16 in 2016 before a group stage exit three years ago in a campaign that mirrors this one.

On that occasion they beat Poland in their opener, lost to Sweden in their second game and were then thumped 5-0 by Spain in Seville to exit the competition with three points.

After a shock 1-0 win over Belgium in Frankfurt in their first game of Euro 2024, they let a lead slip against Ukraine to lose 2-1 and are now faced with likely needing a point from their final game again to advance.

Slovakia - Romania video preview
Flashscore

"Romania are a physical team and have a tactical game that is very good, so it is a hard match for us," Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona told reporters on Tuesday.

"But we have our own style of play. I don’t like to change much of what has led us to be here in Germany, and therefore we will continue with that against Romania."

Calzona did not single out a particular dangerman in the Romania team, but says, like his side, they are dangerous as a collective with their team spirit and never-say-die attitude.

"I like the fact they never give up. I don’t want to talk about one player in particular, I am afraid of them as a group," he said. "I am concerned about the whole team, they are a great squad of players."

With a draw likely to send both teams into the last 16, there has been talk they may contrive to each earn a point at the Frankfurt Arena, but Calzona dismisses this.

"I am not going to comment on that, we are professionals and while we know a draw might help us to qualify, we want to play our own match and we deserve the opportunity to seal our own progression. No-one will give us anything for free," he said.

"Tomorrow we are going to play our own game. We hope we can win but if in the end a draw does allow us to progress, we will welcome that."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuroSlovakiaRomaniaBelgiumUkraine
Related Articles
No thoughts of draw against Slovakia as Romania target top spot in Group E
Ukraine midfielder Sydorchuk enjoying the sound of silence ahead of Belgium clash
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Portugal impress, Czech regret & Group E set for epic end
Show more
Football
Mexico captain Alvarez to miss rest of Copa América with hamstring injury
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Xavi Simons set to return to Germany
Updated
The Comeback Kings: The story of Turkey's miraculous run at Euro 2008
Canada get off the mark at Copa América with win over 10-man Peru
Spurs star Son's dad denies allegations of 'corporal punishment' at football academy
Denmark relishing showdown with Germany after nervy Serbia draw
Southgate asks fans to back his players after another poor performance
Argentina bag late winner to see off Chile and secure Copa América progression
Patri Guijarro back in Spain women's Euro qualifiers and preliminary Olympic squad
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Xavi Simons set to return to Germany
Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title
No thoughts of draw against Slovakia as Romania target top spot in Group E

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings