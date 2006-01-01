Turkey dump out Czech Republic and secure qualification after winning thrilling contest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Turkey dump out Czech Republic and secure qualification after winning thrilling contest

Turkey dump out Czech Republic and secure qualification after winning thrilling contest

Turkey celebrate their late winner
Turkey celebrate their late winnerProfimedia
Turkey sealed their place in the last 16 of the 2024 UEFA European Championship with a hard-fought 2-1 win against a gutsy, 10-man Czech Republic side who exit the competition without a group stage victory for only the second time in their history.

Ivan Hašek’s side knew that only a win would see them progress from Group F yet, when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave Georgia a shock lead in the other match against Portugal, the Czechs were suddenly propping up the table.

With the threat of an early flight home looming large, they looked to strike early against their familiar foes, having tasted defeat against the same opposition at Euro 2008 and Euro 2016.

Lukáš Provod tried his luck with a stinging long-range effort, which was parried to safety by Mert Günok. That direct approach caused problems for the Crescent Stars, as Robin Hranáč headed over the bar after Tomáš Souček flicked on Vladimír Coufal’s long throw-in.

However, all of that positive play was undone when referee István Kovács harshly decided to issue Antonín Barák a second yellow card for a largely innocuous challenge on Salih Özcan.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

This understandably stemmed the Czech’s flow, and Turkey pressed forward with more intensity. Teenage starlet Arda Güler has a propensity for the spectacular, and looked to provide another goal for the showreel when he met Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s cross with an acrobatic strike that flashed just wide of the post.

Despite the one-man disadvantage, David Jurásek’s angled attempt was pushed away by Günok to give Hašek’s men room for optimism at HT.

That quickly dissipated after the restart though when Çalhanoğlu broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. Barış Alper Yılmaz exploited space down the right flank and picked out Kenan Yıldız, whose shot was superbly saved by Jindřich Staněk before the ball found its way to the Inter Milan man to fire a wonderful drilled effort into the far corner.

Calhanoglu celebrates his goal
Calhanoglu celebrates his goalAFP

But the Czechs restored parity with a goal which Günok will not want to view back after dropping a routine catch while under pressure from Tomáš Chorý, allowing Souček to rifle home the loose ball.

Ultimately, though, the strike merely proved to be a consolation for Hašek’s plucky team, and Cenk Tosun inflicted more misery upon them in stoppage time with a clinical right-footed shot which he buried into the bottom corner.

Tosun celebrates his goal
Tosun celebrates his goalProfimedia

It was heartbreaking for the Czechs, who deserved more than a fourth-place finish. Meanwhile, Vincenzo Montella’s side secured second spot in the group to set up a clash against Austria next Tuesday in Leipzig.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tomáš Souček (Czech Republic)

See a summary of the game

Mentions
FootballEuroCzech RepublicTurkey
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: France fail to impress, Austria fly, England produce snoozefest
Turkey shut out social media criticism on eve of massive Czech Republic clash
Czechs sweat on Patrik Schick’s availability for crucial Turkey clash
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
Minnows Georgia stun Portugal to earn historic win and place in last 16
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic
Updated
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne sidesteps questions over fans' boos after tepid draw
Slovakia happy to secure qualification but braced for tough last-16 game
Questioning our dignity was shameful, says Romania coach Edward Iordanescu
Ukraine boss Serhiy Rebrov laments opening loss after EUROs exit on goal difference
Romania end long wait to secure qualification with Ianis Hagi to the fore
Underperforming Belgium players look like latest victims of fatigue
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic
Transfer News LIVE: Guirassy nearing Dortmund move, Bayern pushing for PSG's Simons
Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro camp due to family matter
Slovakia braced for Romania challenge as 2021 ghosts linger

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings