Turkey shut out social media criticism on eve of massive Czech Republic clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Turkey shut out social media criticism on eve of massive Czech Republic clash

Turkey shut out social media criticism on eve of massive Czech Republic clash

Montella has received a lot of criticism via social media
Montella has received a lot of criticism via social mediaReuters
Turkey are turning a deaf ear to unhelpful social media criticism on the eve of their battle with the Czech Republic for a place in the knockout stage of Euro 2024.

Turkey only need a point to progress from Group F and banish the memory of their abject performance at the last Euros when they went home after three defeats and eight goals conceded.

Yet after a 3-1 opening win against Georgia, their subsequent 3-0 defeat to Portugal triggered criticism of coach Vincenzo Montella's tactics and some speculation of factions within the national team.

"Why do people want to cause an issue?" Montella said at a news conference in Hamburg where he was repeatedly asked about the criticism. "We are united. We won’t let that distract us. We are very motivated. Our fate is in our own hands.

"It's only our match that matters. We are focused on responding on the pitch as we have done over the past 10 months. They (the players) need to be supported."

Group standings
Group standingsFlashscore

With the likes of 19-year-old forward Arda Guler and playmaking captain Hakan Calhanoglu, 30, at their disposal, the Turks lie second to Portugal on three points and are favourites against the Czechs.

With some three million people of Turkish roots living in Germany, they will be roared on by a passionate fan base.

'We laugh at social media'

"What happens in social media, we just laugh at it because most of the time there’s nothing happening inside the team. We have a hard time understanding what’s happening on social media," said winger Irfan Can Kahveci who has been hampered by injury but was hoping to get some minutes in Wednesday's game.

"Within the team, everything is good, we’re not being impacted by what people say online. Quite on the contrary, we are energised ... Whether players are from Galatasaray, Besiktas, Trabzonspor or others, we're all very good friends. We are united under the national flag."

Montella said online critics should remember Turkey's recent record, including reaching the Euros top of their group.

Turkey winger Irfan Can Kahveci
Turkey winger Irfan Can KahveciProfimedia

"We’ve come here and our aim was to make it through to the knockout stage. We won our first game and Turkey had never done so previously. Tomorrow we have an important opportunity. We’re on course with our objectives," he said.

"It depends on us. We’re positive. We’re ready to battle. And I really believe our fans, our genuine fans, which is 99.9 percent of the fan base, will be with us and they’ll support us from the first whistle to the last.

"I’d like to remind the critics that this is our country ... If you love your country, support this country as much as you can ... These lads have really put a smile on our face in recent times. We need support and I think the lads deserve that support based on what they have achieved on the pitch."

Mentions
FootballEuroMontella VincenzoKahveci Irfan CanTurkeyCzech Republic
Related Articles
Czechs sweat on Patrik Schick’s availability for crucial Turkey clash
Czech forward Patrik Schick reportedly set to miss crucial Turkey game
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Portugal impress, Czech regret & Group E set for epic end
Show more
Football
Patri Guijarro back in Spain women's Euro qualifiers and preliminary Olympic squad
Harry Kane says England achieved aim by winning EURO group after dull Slovenia draw
EURO 2024 Talking Points: France fail to impress, Austria fly, England produce snoozefest
Denmark settle for uninspiring stalemate with Serbia to secure qualification
England stumble over finish line with drab draw against Slovenia
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Updated
Didier Deschamps urges France to find shooting boots at EURO 2024
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he can list the mistakes following Austria loss
Kylian Mbappe breaks EURO drought but France still lack cutting edge
Coach Michal Probierz says Poland building for future despite disappointing EUROs
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Leipzig linked with Morton
Brazil draw opening game of Copa América after failing to break down Costa Rica
Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings