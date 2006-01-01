Czechs sweat on Patrik Schick’s availability for crucial Turkey clash

  Flashscore News
  Football
  Euro
Czechs sweat on Patrik Schick’s availability for crucial Turkey clash

Schick picked up an injury against Georgia
Schick picked up an injury against GeorgiaReuters
Czech Republic may have to do without key striker Patrik Schick (28) for their decisive last Euro 2024 Group E game against Turkey on Wednesday, coach Ivan Hasek said on the eve of the match.

Schick, who was joint top scorer at Euro 2020, hobbled out of their last match against Georgia in Hamburg on Saturday with a calf injury and has not trained since.

"Patrik has been with the physios and doctors for the last two days. He wasn't training. He's getting better, but we will see tomorrow," Hasek told a press conference.

"Schick is a key player, one of the best scorers in Europe. But if he's not able to play, we need to replace him. And we have players who are able to replace him and they are ready and been working hard," added Hasek.

Schick’s absence would be a serious blow to Czech hopes of progressing to the last 16. They lost to Portugal and were fortunate to avoid defeat by Georgia to earn a point.

That means the Czechs must win on Wednesday to stand any chance of progressing and Hasek said they wanted to play for those squad members who have not yet appeared at the tournament.

"There is a positive energy in the team. Some of the players have not played yet, not got that many opportunities and we want to win for them, mostly so that their chances of getting on the pitch and playing here remains," he said.

"I really have great trust in my team, they play as one man and I think we will show that on the pitch."

It will not be easy, however, against Turkey who would progress with a draw.

"Getting out of the group is success, not getting out is failure," Hasek said. "We came here to get out of the group and advance into the knockout stage. Obviously, if we don't advance that will be a failure."

EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands looking to secure top spot in Group D
Updated
Ukraine midfielder Sydorchuk enjoying the sound of silence ahead of Belgium clash
Georgia's Sagnol rejects talk of political interference over Zivzivadze playing time
Swiss coaches have computers stolen but no sensitive data lost at EURO 2024
Real Madrid captain Nacho to leave club after 23 years
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Leipzig linked with Morton
Updated
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Liverpool confident on Inacio while Chelsea looking to sell players
Mark Halsey insists refereeing standards have fallen and handball law has big problem
From fastest goal to fantastic fans, Albania sprang surprises despite EURO 2024 exit
