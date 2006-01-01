EXCLUSIVE: Pat Nevin tells Scotland to 'have a right go' against Germany in EURO opener

Pat Nevin (60) is confident Scotland have a squad capable of challenging some of the best nations at Euro 2024, as Steve Clarke's men look to build on an impressive qualifying campaign with a deep run at the tournament.

Nevin, a member of Scotland's team at Euro 1992, won 28 caps for his country across a 10-year career on the international stage.

The Tartan Army appeared in as many as four major tournaments during the 1990s, but since the turn of the century, have qualified for just one.

Determined to improve on their latest group-stage exit at Euro 2020, Nevin believes Scotland's opener against tournament hosts Germany is a good opportunity to make a statement with all the pressure on Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Speaking ahead of Friday's match, he told Flashscore: "I don’t think Scotland have anything to worry about. The first game, obviously they want to do well, but the expectations are low for most people. They (Germany) are a mighty nation and the home team.

"However, I think we’ve got to have a right go at them because they're not the German teams of the past. Don’t be nervous, believe in yourselves and I think that’s what Steve Clarke will be pushing into their minds.

"If they have that belief, Scotland have shown in qualifying they can take some big scalps and this would be another good one to start off the campaign.”

Scotland's recent form Flashscore

There are several players in the Scotland squad with plenty of experience on the big stage, including Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Aston Villa's John McGinn.

Furthermore, Nevin believes the quality running through the rest of Clarke's 26-man squad could prove pivotal in getting through to the knockout stages.

"Looking all the way back to 1998, Scotland have had good players, but in terms of strength in depth, this is arguably the best we’ve had," admitted the former Chelsea and Everton winger.

"There is a core of Premier League players there and squad depth we’ve not had in some time. They're not miles better than what we’ve had for the rest of this century, but the most important part is they're all peaking now.

"Don’t leave anything out there, just go for it. This could be your best chance to do well and get out of the group and I think we’re perfectly capable of doing that."

While Friday's clash with Germany isn't one to fear for Clarke's side, dealing with the atmosphere and intensity of the occasion promises to be an altogether different challenge for the Tartan Army.

However, as Nevin explains, Scotland can draw confidence from their wins against Spain and Norway in qualifying as they look to dampen the enthusiasm in Munich.

He said: "Tactically you have to be good. Stevie (Steve Clarke) has shown time and time again that he’s up there with the very best, so the team will believe in him.

"Personally I don’t think McGinn will go out there shaking in his boots and the same goes for the likes of Robertson and McTominay.

"Quieten them without being ridiculous and gung-ho. Scotland have got to be up and at them, similar to how they were at their best moments during qualifying.

"There was the 2-0 win against Spain, there were great moments against the Norwegians and then all the way through the campaign we gave a few teams bloody noses. So bring that again."

One area of strength for Scotland to focus on is their midfield, with Celtic's Callum McGregor and Brighton's Billy Gilmour singled out for praise by Nevin.

"I think for Scotland to do well in this tournament, we need to hold onto the ball when we get it. In McGregor and Gilmour we’ve got two brilliant players there," he said.

"They’re not the strongest-looking midfield you’ve ever seen in your life in terms of height and power, but for keeping the ball, they're absolutely fantastic.

"We can’t be under pressure the whole time, so Billy (Gilmour) will be important for us. If we manage to hold the ball, then others like Robertson and (Kieran) Tierney down that left-hand side will create chances for us."

Group A teams Flashscore

It remains to be seen whether Scotland take heed of Nevin's advice and look to stamp their authority on Group A early on.

With 16 of the 24 teams in the tournament progressing through to the knockout round, Clarke's men will certainly fancy their chances of making it out of the group stages for the first time in the nation's history.

Pat Nevin was speaking to Flashscore on behalf of newbettingsites.uk.

