Fabian Ruiz emerges from the shadows to help Spain shine at EURO 2024

Fabian Ruiz has been one of the stars of Euro 2024
Fabian Ruiz has been one of the stars of Euro 2024
Spanish central midfielder Fabian Ruiz (28) was not on many people's radar when EURO 2024 began after struggling to hold down a starting place at Paris St-Germain and the national team.

But after a string of dazzling performances in Germany, he is finally making fans and pundits take note.

Fabian, as he is known, has been a motor for Spain during their six-win charge to Sunday's final against England in Berlin's Olympiastadion where his team are after a record fourth Euros title.

He has been one of the uplifting stories of the tournament, becoming a cornerstone of coach Luis de la Fuente's project after almost two years of being overlooked by former boss Luis Enrique who left him out of the 2022 World Cup squad.

De la Fuente has long admired Fabian, having worked with him for years when head coach of Spain's academy system.

They won the Under-21 Euros in 2019 together, with Fabian named best player of the tournament.

Fabian was thriving then under the guidance of Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti, who had signed him for 30 million euros from Betis a year earlier and became fond of the hardworking skinny kid born in a humble Seville suburb.

Fabian Ruiz's last few seasons in numbers
Fabian Ruiz's last few seasons in numbers

In Betis' youth ranks, he managed to secure his mother work as a cleaner for the club, a job that she kept for 14 years.

"There are not many players who can say they have shared a dressing room with their mother," Fabian told El Periodico de Espana outlet last week.

"Having my mother every day where we worked was a rare thing. I saw her every day cleaning the dressing room where I played.

"But of course, it was an inspiration and a source of pride. My mother's signing for Betis is one of the best signings of my career."

Fabian Ruiz's pass map against France in the semi-final
Fabian Ruiz's pass map against France in the semi-final

Under Ancelotti at Napoli, he became a regular with Spain's senior squad under caretaker Robert Moreno but fell out of favour under his successor Enrique.

Even after moving to Paris St-Germain, Fabian could not earn a senior call-up until De la Fuente took the reins last year.

"I will never forget what I have been through, where I come from and what it has cost me to get here. When you come from so far down, you value this a lot and that helps you to keep fighting for it," he said.

Now, as one of De la Fuente's most trusted soldiers in Germany, Fabian has been the complete package, box-to-box, with a powerful left foot from long distance.

In Germany, he has scored twice, provided two assists, completed 92% of passes, and created three clear chances, making him one of the most effective players in the tournament.

"Fabian is an exceptional player, world-class," De la Fuente said after the 4-1 win over Georgia where Fabian was man-of-the-match with a goal and assist.

"Fabian is a representation of all those players who have been in the shadows and should get media recognition for everything they are doing."

