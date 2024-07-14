EURO 2024 Tracker: Brilliant Spain win final after late strike downs England

Today is the day - Spain and England are facing off for the 2024 European Championship crown in Berlin. We will have all the major updates from the match for you right here in our daily tracker.

22:54 CET - SPAIN ARE CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!! That late goal was well worked from the team of the tournament and winners of EURO 2024. They deserved it on the night and they will celebrate long into the night!

As for England it is a case of so close but yet so far once again for a nation used to heartbreak by now. Time for reflection for a team who should be winning major tournaments, not falling short time after time.

Match stats StatsPerform

22:50 CET - Ecstacy for Spain and heartbreak yet again for England! Spain hit England where it hurts after another brilliant move and Marc Cucurrela tees up substitute Mikel Oyarzabal.

22:37 CET - Wow! What a stunning strike from the substitute Cole Palmer - Gareth Southgate's super subs have done it again and this one is something truly incredible.

Palmer goal sequence Profimedia, StatsPeform

After a fast counter-attack and Bukayo Saka running at pace, Palmer was found at the edge of the box and he just opened up his body and slotted it into the bottom corner with perfect precision. Game on! Is extra time looming?

22:27 CET - That assist from Lamine Yamal (17) to set up his teammate and deadly duo act Nico Williams (22) makes him top of the assists chart at EURO 2024 with four assists ahead of Xavi Simons on three.

Yamal assists at EURO 2024 Profimedia, StatsPerform

22:20 CET - It has been almost all Spain in this second period so far and England are fortunate to not be 2-0 down. But England are starting to find their feet at last and building the pressure.

22:07 CET - Spain take the lead in the EURO 2024 final! It came just moments after the restart after a fast-paced attack was killed off by one of the best players at this tournament - Nico Williams (22). He fired his effort into the bottom corner with unstoppable power. Big task ahead for Southgate's men...

Williams goal sequence StatsPerform, AFP

21:48 CET - That's half-time at the Olympiastadion and it is still goalless. Phil Foden mustered the only shot on target of the whole half right in the final moments but that is not a representation of how entertaining the game has been. It's a bit cagey but it's high-class cagey with some exceptional defending.

The xG story so far Flashscore

21:31 CET - Dani Olmo of Spain has also gone into the referee's book. It's been a cagey opening 30 minutes in Berlin with still no shots on target but that's not to say it hasn't been riveting. Even without much of the ball, England have looked dangerous on the break.

21:26 CET - Harry Kane has picked up the first yellow card of the match.

21:25 CET - Still no goals and not many chances of note for either side in Berlin but Spain have had the bulk of the ball, choosing to go down Nico Williams' left side more often than not in attack.

Spain's attacking thirds Profimedia / Opta by StatsPerform

21:13 CET - If there is a story of the opening stages, it's that Spain have dominated possession (78 per cent) and territory. As you can see below, England have been mostly pinned back in their own half so far.

England's average positions Profimedia / Opta by StatsPerform

20:59 CET - The anthems are sung, the build-up is over, the final of Euro 2024 is underway! We will have the major updates for you here but you can follow the action more closely via the link above.

20:30 CET - Only 30 minutes until kick-off now! The teams are in (see the lineups below), the stage is set, and the only left to do is for the stars of Spain and England to dance under those twinkling Olympiastadion lights.

Our data places Spain as favourites with a 40 per cent chance of winning in regular time but England have shown time and time again that they are never down and out.

Winning probabilities Flashscore

19:52 CET - Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has made two changes to his starting side for the final against England, who have made just one change to their XI.

After missing Spain's semi-final win over France, defenders Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand return from suspension in place of Nacho and Jesus Navas.

England have made just one change with Luke Shaw coming in at left-back for Kieran Trippier, who he replaced at half-time in their semi-final victory over the Netherlands.

Starting XIs Flashscore

18:55 CET - Several key factors could decide the final between Spain and England. Flashscore's resident expert and former Bundesliga midfielder Jan Moravek broke down five things to look out for in the decider this evening.

He highlighted the Spanish press, the goalkeeper battle and whether or not Harry Kane should start. Find out what he had to say in the link below. Only a little over two hours to kick off! It's getting close.

The stage is set in Berlin Profimedia

17:05 CET - Let's take a moment to remember the sides' respective routes to the final. It's been pretty hard to fault Spain, they won all three group games before brushing Georgia aside (4-1), edging hosts Germany in extra time and then downing France in the semi-finals.

By beating Les Bleus, Luis de la Fuente's side became the first team to win six matches at a European Championship ever. Impressive stuff.

Spain's road to the final Flashscore

As for England, their run hasn't been as easy or convincing. They went through the group stage unbeaten but could only draw with Denmark and Slovenia. In the round of 16, they needed extra time to beat Slovakia after that last-gasp overhead kick from Jude Bellingham saved them from the jaws of defeat.

In the quarter-finals, they then only beat Switzerland on penalties. They saved their best performance for the semi-finals, however, when they defeated the Netherlands thanks to another late goal. Can they muster more heroics this evening? You wouldn't bet against them.

England's road to the final Flashscore

15:55 CET - With just a few hours to go until the final, catch up on our best preview content ahead of the heavyweight clash in Berlin.

14:00 CET - One of Spain's stars in Germany has undoubtedly been Fabian Ruiz, who has been superb in midfield. He has scored twice, provided two assists, completed 92% of passes, and created three clear chances, making him one of the most effective players of the tournament.

Fabian Ruiz's pass map against France in the semi-final Profimedia / Opta by StatsPerform

13:15 CET - As England prepare for their second successive shot at European glory, much has been made of forward Harry Kane's form throughout the tournament. And yet the Three Lions captain could still finish the day lifting a major trophy and earning the Golden Boot award.

Top scorers at Euro 2024 AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

12:30 CET - Throughout the European Championship, we have been receiving expert opinions from a man who knows a thing or two about winning the tournament - Euro 2020 Champion Federico Bernardsechi.

11:30 CET - It's only a few hours until the final of Euro 2024 and we could hardly be more excited! Who will claim the continental bragging rights - Luis de la Fuente's fluent and exciting Spain or Gareth Southgate's spirited and organised England?

Get ready for the game by taking in our video match preview below!