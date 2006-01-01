What not to miss ahead of the EURO 2024 final between Spain and England

What not to miss ahead of the EURO 2024 final between Spain and England

Two of England's Euro 2024 heroes Ollie Watkins and Marc Guehi celebrate their semi-final victory
Two of England's Euro 2024 heroes Ollie Watkins and Marc Guehi celebrate their semi-final victoryProfimedia
With just hours to go until the main football event of the summer - the EURO 2024 final between Spain and England - catch up on our best preview content ahead of the heavyweight clash in Berlin.

The Euro 2024 final is set to be a clash of styles and approaches. On one hand, there is Luis de la Fuente's young and vibrant Spain - full of attacking ideas and energy. On the other hand, there is Gareth Southgate's England, who have somewhat crawled to the final with last-gasp winners and dogged determination.

Make no bones about it though, both these sides are stacked full of world-class talents who possess the ability to turn a match at any moment. This final is almost too close to call but Spain will be the bookmakers favourites.

Win probabilities
Win probabilitiesFlashscore

In what follows, we will share with you the best of our pre-match content ahead of the final. And what better place to start than a good old tactical preview? Our friends at Opta have lent us their expertise throughout the tournament and they have delivered again with a data-driven deep dive into the two finalists. Find that in the link below our video preview.

Match preview
Flashscore

Opta Data Insights deep dive.

Speaking ahead of the final, both Southgate and De la Fuente had rousing words for their teams and adoring fans. The England manager spoke of wanting to gain the respect of the footballing world after 58 years of being without a major men's trophy.

Read Southgate's pre-match comments here.

Southgate is daring to dream
Southgate is daring to dreamReuters, Opta by StatsPerform

Gareth Southgate's England journey to date.

Spain's boss De la Fuente spoke principally about trusting the processes and style that have taken his impressive side all the way to the final without losing or drawing once in the tournament so far.

Read De la Fuente's pre-match comments here.

Spain have won every game at Euro 2024 so far
Spain have won every game at Euro 2024 so farFlashscore

Throughout the European Championship, we have been receiving expert opinions from a man who knows a thing or two about winning the tournament - Euro 2020 Champion Federico Bernardsechi.

In his last interview with Flashscore's Fabio Russomando, Bernardsechi looked ahead to the final and discussed young stars Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham in detail. Read the full interview via the link below.

In the box with Bernardeschi.

Speaking of Yamal and Bellingham, which players could decide the final? Flashscore's Ste Carson has put together a list of the six stars that you should be keeping your eyes on in Berlin. Find that in the next link.

Will one of Spain's stars step up and steal the show in Berlin?
Will one of Spain's stars step up and steal the show in Berlin?Reuters

Six players who could decide the final.

As England prepare for their second successive shot at European glory, much has been made of forward Harry Kane's form throughout the tournament. And yet the Three Lions captain could still finish the day lifting a major trophy and earning the Golden Boot award.

Flashscore's Brad Ferguson shed some light on Kane's tournament so far and why we should still admire the man despite his patchy form.

Kane's Golden Boot chance proves his brilliance.

Top scorers at Euro 2024
Top scorers at Euro 2024AFP / Opta by Stats Perform

Follow the build-up to the final here.

Mentions
FootballEuroEnglandSpainYamal LamineBellingham JudeKane HarryFeatures
