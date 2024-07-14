EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain and England clash in epic final to cap off tournament

Updated
The final will take place in Berlin's Olympiastadion with kick-off at 21:00 CET
The final will take place in Berlin's Olympiastadion with kick-off at 21:00 CETProfimedia, Flashscore
Today is the day - Spain and England face off for the 2024 European Championship crown in Berlin. The final is from 21:00 CET - until then, we will have all the build-up for you right here in our daily tracker.

15:55 CET - With just a few hours to go until the final, catch up on our best preview content ahead of the heavyweight clash in Berlin. 

14:00 CET - One of Spain's stars in Germany has undoubtedly been Fabian Ruiz, who has been superb in midfield. He has scored twice, provided two assists, completed 92% of passes, and created three clear chances, making him one of the most effective players of the tournament.

Read more about Fabian Ruiz's story here.

Fabian Ruiz's pass map against France in the semi-final
Fabian Ruiz's pass map against France in the semi-finalProfimedia / Opta by StatsPerform

13:15 CET - As England prepare for their second successive shot at European glory, much has been made of forward Harry Kane's form throughout the tournament. And yet the Three Lions captain could still finish the day lifting a major trophy and earning the Golden Boot award.

Flashscore's Brad Ferguson shed some light on Kane's tournament so far and why we should still admire the man despite his patchy form. Find his feature via the link below.

Kane's Golden Boot chance proves his brilliance.

Top scorers at Euro 2024
Top scorers at Euro 2024AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

12:30 CET - Throughout the European Championship, we have been receiving expert opinions from a man who knows a thing or two about winning the tournament - Euro 2020 Champion Federico Bernardsechi.

In his last interview with Flashscore's Fabio Russomando, Bernardsechi looked ahead to the final and discussed young stars Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham in detail. Read the full interview through the link below.

In the box with Bernardeschi.

11:30 CET - It's only a few hours until the final of Euro 2024 and we could hardly be more excited! Who will claim the continental bragging rights - Luis de la Fuente's fluent and exciting Spain or Gareth Southgate's spirited and organised England?

Get ready for the game by taking in our video match preview below!

Match preview
Flashscore
