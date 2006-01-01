Oyarzabal's late goal breaks England hearts as Spain win EURO 2024 final

Oyarzabal's late goal breaks England hearts as Spain win EURO 2024 final

Oyarzabal scored with minutes of the game remaining
Oyarzabal scored with minutes of the game remainingAFP
Spain became the most successful side in European Championship history, lifting the trophy for the fourth time thanks to a 2-1 win over England in the final of the 2024 edition at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Often criticised for his tactical inflexibility, Gareth Southgate - the first manager to lead England into two major tournament finals - sprung a surprise in the German capital by reverting to a defensive four, with Luke Shaw starting a competitive match for the first time since February.

Spain made the early running as the Three Lions reacquainted themselves, but chances were few and far between as both England full-backs expertly thwarted La Roja’s dynamic duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the flanks.

Ultimately, the capacity crowd inside the Olympiastadion were left waiting until the first minute of stoppage time for a shot on target. The chance fell England’s way, with Phil Foden reacting smartly to a flick from a free-kick to volley towards the near post, where Unai Simon was waiting to comfortably save.

The contest was therefore finely poised at the break, though Spain found themselves on the back foot before play had even restarted for the second half, as metronomic midfielder Rodri was forced off.

Undeterred by the setback, La Roja flew out of the traps and within 70 seconds of kick-off, they broke the deadlock. Yamal finally got a yard of space from Shaw and used it to feed Williams, who finished with aplomb at the back post by sliding into the bottom corner beyond Jordan Pickford.

Williams' opener
Williams' openerOpta by StatsPerform / Profimedia

Falling behind was far from unfamiliar for England though, as they’re the only side in Euros history to trail in the quarter-final and semi-final before reaching the final.

Southgate’s charges appeared shell-shocked however, and their deficit was nearly doubled by both Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata, though both failed to hit the target from promising positions.

Yamal went even closer just beyond the hour when cutting onto his favoured left foot, but Pickford made a pivotal save to keep his country in the game.

The England goalkeeper’s contribution paid huge dividends when Cole Palmer - less than three minutes after coming off the bench - stroked a glorious equaliser into the bottom corner from the edge of the area after running on to an inviting Jude Bellingham lay-off.

Palmer's equaliser
Palmer's equaliserOpta by StatsPerform / Profimedia

Once more a Southgate substitute had got England out of jail, and the Three Lions were armed with the momentum as the game entered its final quarter-hour.

The pendulum would swing once more, however, and after another fine Pickford save to deny Yamal, the resurgent Spaniards re-established their lead. This time, it was a Luis de la Fuente masterstroke to make the difference as Mikel Oyarzabal slid home from close range after being found by Marc Cucurella’s pinpoint cross.

That would prove the fatal blow, as Spain’s rearguard expertly denied a trio of headed chances from John Stones, Marc Guehi and Declan Rice to seal a fourth European crown. Remarkably, La Roja have now won five of their six major finals, a record England could only dream of as they taste defeat in a second consecutive Euros final.

Key stats from England's loss
Key stats from England's lossOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico Williams (Spain)

Catch up on all the stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
