Germany's Thomas Muller announces retirement from international football

Germany's Thomas Muller announces retirement from international football

Updated
Thomas Muller played 131 games for Germany
Thomas Muller played 131 games for GermanyProfimedia
Germany striker Thomas Muller (34) said Monday he was retiring from international football after a disappointing Euro 2024 that saw the host nation eliminated in the quarter-finals.

"After 131 national team games and 45 goals, I am saying goodbye," Muller said in a video statement announcing his decision.

Muller, who turns 35 in September, was a key member of the German team that won the 2014 World Cup.

The charismatic forward also scored the opening goal in Germany's unforgettable 7-1 win over the hosts Brazil in the semi-final.

"When I played my first international match for the German national team over 14 years ago, I could never have dreamed of all this," Muller said in the video.

"It always made me very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together," he said.

A tearful Muller had hinted at retirement following Germany's exit from Euro 2024.

The tournament hosts lost 2-1 in the quarter-final to Spain, who went on to lift the trophy on Sunday against England.

After the Spain game, Muller said he would hold talks with national team coach Julian Nagelsmann and decide whether it was the "sensible option" to step aside in favour of younger players.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is the only member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning side still involved in the national team set-up.

Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos announced before Euro 2024 that he would retire from football after the tournament.

Unlike Kroos, Muller will continue to play for his club Bayern Munich, where he is under contract until 2025.

Only Lothar Matthaeus and Miroslav Klose have played more games for Germany than Muller, who is also Germany's sixth-highest goalscorer of all time.

