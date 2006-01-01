Switzerland exit Euros with pride, confidence and quiet optimism

Switzerland exit Euros with pride, confidence and quiet optimism

Murat Yakin during the Swiss national anthem
Murat Yakin during the Swiss national anthemReuters
For a country that has become a permanent fixture in football's major tournaments, Switzerland leave euro 2024 anguished over what could have been, but with a new air of confidence over what the future holds.

While some top teams erred or muddled through the tournament, the underrated Swiss were among a handful of sides truly at their best in Euro 2024, exiting on penalties to an England team they could have beaten, and were once again denied their historic semi-final place.

In a unjust twist of fate, it was ever-dependable stalwart Manuel Akanji whose shootout miss cost the Swiss, but there was no blame on the Manchester City centre-back, whose leadership, composure and calming influence was pivotal in their march to their second-successive quarter-finals.

Murat Yakin consoles Manuel Akanji after his penalty miss
Murat Yakin consoles Manuel Akanji after his penalty missReuters

Switzerland came into Euro 2024 with considerable uncertainty, having scraped through from the easiest of groups after a haphazard qualifying campaign blighted by squandered points from goals leaked late in games to weak opponents.

Coach Murat Yakin bore the brunt of the fury, with angst among fans that he was kept on in the job after a dismal run.

But the decision to stick with him paid dividends, with Yakin praised for his astute tactics, inspired substitutions and for instilling confidence in his players to go toe-to-toe with big names and rattle some of the tournament's top teams.

Facing a hostile home crowd in Frankfurt, they took an early lead against hosts Germany and held them off until the last seconds of the game to deny them a perfect group-stage record.

Switzerland then outclassed and outplayed a woeful Italy in the round of 16 with an early attacking onslaught and goals either side of halftime that left the holders stunned and incapable of a response.

'WE STOOD AS ONE'

Captain Granit Xhaka proved his worth and was as instrumental for the Swiss as he was in Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga triumph, winning player of the match twice, masking an injury with polished performances as a playmaker central to every Swiss attack.

Striker Breel Embolo returned from a long injury absence to deliver two important late goals, while Yakin's surprise gamble on unheralded forward Dan N'Doye paid off, with the pacy newcomer bursting with energy and a menace in every game.

Switzerland scored eight goals in all, from seven different players, underlining their credentials as a tight-knit team much greater than the sum of its parts.

"Giant but defeated, Switzerland leaves the Euros", said the French-language Tribune de Geneve, while an analysis in the Corriere del Ticino said "Close, once again: and yet we cry again".

The Neue Zurcher Zeitung headlined with: "Switzerland misses its goal at the European Championships - but it's a joy".

The Swiss team won the hearts of the public back home and coach Yakin expressed deep pride over the performances and mindset of a gritty team he said played as a collective and has much to look forward to.

"The market value of our team in comparison to the others is massive," Yakin said. "Eventually, we are eliminated, and it hurts."

"We can be very proud about our tournament... from the first minute to the end, how we stood as one and the joy we gave to the nation."

