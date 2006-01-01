Guler stunner gets Turkey past impressive Georgia in thrilling Group F opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Guler stunner gets Turkey past impressive Georgia in thrilling Group F opener

Guler stunner gets Turkey past impressive Georgia in thrilling Group F opener

Guler has made his mark
Guler has made his markAFP
Mert Muldur and Arda Guler both netted Goal of the Tournament contenders as Turkey opened up their EURO 2024 campaign with a gutsy 3-1 victory over newbies Georgia.

Georgia's big day was nearly over before it began, as torrential rain had drenched the Signal Iduna Park and created a spectacular waterfall from the roof.

Once conditions had stabilised, the home of Borussia Dortmund erupted midway through the first half when Muldur opened the scoring with a sensational finish. Connecting first time with a headed clearance, he sent a volley flying into the top corner of the Georgia net, leaving goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili no chance of making a save.

Shellshocked by the opener, Georgia’s maiden European Championship encounter looked to have gone from bad to worse when Kenan Yıldız netted a second at the back post, only for VAR to come to their rescue and chalk the goal off for a marginal offside.

Grateful for that reprieve, Georgia took full advantage to snatch an equaliser just five minutes later. Left unmarked inside the box, Georges Mikautadze squeezed his instinctive finish into the bottom corner, making history by becoming the first-ever Georgian scorer at a major tournament.

Georgia scored a stunning team goal
Georgia scored a stunning team goalStatsPerform, Profimedia

After the madness of the first half, it was no shock to see both sides struggle to match the same intensity in the second period. It didn’t stop either team’s attacking endeavours though, with Hakan Calhanoglu’s long-range free-kick forcing a stinging save from goalkeeper Mamardashvili.

Georgia’s own talisman, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, threatened to break the impasse at the other end, but his outstretched effort drifted wide of the target completely.

That missed chance would end up punishing the tournament debutants, with Guler curling a wonder strike into the top corner to send the Turkish support inside Signal Iduna Park into raptures. A statement entrance from the 19-year-old, who has now scored seven goals from his last seven starts for club and country.

Georgia huffed and puffed in their search for an equaliser, with Mikautadze firing wide before a late free-kick came off the post and Samet Akaydin made a goal-saving block.

Those interventions proved priceless, as from the resulting corner Turkey substitute Kerem Akturkoglu raced clear on the counter before slotting into an empty net to seal victory in an instant Euros classic.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Arda Guler (Turkey)

See all the match stats here.

The match stats
The match statsStatsPerform
Mentions
FootballEuroGeorgiaTurkey
Related Articles
Turkey counting on fervent fans in Euro debut against Georgia
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Euro 2024: Ranking all the tournament's kits from best to worst
Show more
Football
Turkey boss Montella gets best birthday present with thrilling Georgia win
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Updated
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Stars are born & veterans perform as Group F opens with a bang
Late Conceicao goal sees Portugal snatch victory from Czech Republic
Coach Sagnol believes Georgia's growing pains will pay off after Turkey loss
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, United keen on Zirkzee
Updated
Mittelstaedt's meteoric rise from relegation to EURO 2024 with Germany
Hungary feeling more EURO 2024 'pressure' than Germany claims Nagelsmann
Mbappe reaches out to rugby captain Dupont over face mask problem
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, United keen on Zirkzee
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates
Kylian Mbappe to play with mask after breaking nose, could miss Netherlands clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings