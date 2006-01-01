Hojbjerg pays tribute to fans after Denmark hold England to draw

Hojbjerg pays tribute to fans after Denmark hold England to draw

Hojbjerg was named Man of the Match
Hojbjerg was named Man of the Match
Danish midfielder and man of the match Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg expressed thanks to the thousands of supporters who turned up to watch his team hold England to a 1-1 draw in Group C on Thursday.

"As a player you notice that. I have to say that so far, I don't know if our own fans have noticed, it is like playing at home", Hojbjerg said.

The draw leaves Denmark in second place in Group C, while England are on top after Slovenia's 1-1 draw with Serbia earlier.

"I can't say we are disappointed, because we felt good", Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said, adding that they had felt more disappointed after their opening draw with Slovenia.

"Today we showed how we really play, with fire. I thought we could win."

The group table
The group table

England took the lead in the 18th minute through Harry Kane, but the Danes capitalised on England's sloppy play in the 34th minute when Morten Hjulmand fired in a rocket from about 30 yards that crashed in off the post to equalise.

Denmark then held on to deny Gareth Southgate's side the chance to become the first England team to win their two opening games at a European Championships.

"We were well-prepared", Hojbjerg said, adding that his side's substitutions had given them energy late on.

Hjulmand in turn praised Hojbjerg: "He roars, he drives the ball, he sends signals, he sends signals to the stadium. This is Pierre at his best."

Denmark take on Serbia in their final group game on Tuesday, while England face Slovenia.

Mentions
FootballHojbjerg Pierre-EmileEnglandDenmarkEuro
