Jovic the hero as Serbia snatch last-gasp draw against Slovenia in Group B

Luka Jovic wheels away after scoring for Serbia
Luka Jovic wheels away after scoring for SerbiaAFP
Luka Jovic scored a last-gasp equaliser for Serbia at the Allianz Arena in Munich to secure a 1-1 draw against Serbia and keep their hopes of reaching the UEFA European Championship knockout stages alive.

Both sides knew three points could well be essential to their respective hopes of sealing progression into the last 16. Slovenia, though, were in a slightly better position considering they came into this clash with a point already to their name, and they started positively. Adam Gnezda Cerin took advantage of some slack Serbian defending and forced Predrag Rajković into a save.

It took until shortly before the half-hour mark for Serbia to trouble Jan Oblak as Dragan Stojković’s side looked to recover from their 1-0 defeat to England. Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic got himself in front of Vanja Drkusic, but his diving header was well stopped by the Atletico Madrid keeper.

The best chance of the first half fell the way of Slovenia on 37 minutes, when Timi Max Elsnik crashed a shot off the post before the usually clinical Benjamin Sesko screwed the rebound over. Despite a late flurry from Serbia, which saw Aleksandar Mitrovic’s close-range effort smothered by Oblak, the half ended as only the second without a goal so far this tournament. Straight from the restart, Mitrovic linked up well with captain Dusan Tadic, only for Oblak to deny him yet again. Then, Jaka Bijol had Slovenian hearts in mouths as he sliced sub Mijat Gacinovic’s cross just over his own crossbar.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

No game at Euro 2024 had previously gone as long without a goal, but Zan Karnicnik made sure it did not end without the back of the net rippling. The right back pick-pocketed Gaćinović in the 68th minute and went on a powerful run into the Serbian half before playing it out left to Elsnik. He then continued his run untracked and was picked out at the back post to slide home.

Serbia almost hit back immediately, with Andrija Zivkovic’s cross being met by Mitrović, but he rattled the crossbar from close range as Serbian frustrations grew. It seemed they would depart empty-handed but, with the allotted five minutes of stoppage time already up, Jovic headed Ivan Ilić’s corner into the bottom corner to send the Balkan nation’s supporters into raptures. Stojković’s men now face Denmark on Tuesday with renewed hope, while Slovenia, who have two points, take on England.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luka Jovic (Serbia)

Slovenia - Serbia player ratings
Slovenia - Serbia player ratingsFlashscore

Check out all the stats from the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuroSerbiaJovic LukaOblak JanMitrovic AleksandarGacinovic MijatSlovenia
