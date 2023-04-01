Koeman wants Dutch team to toughen up before Euro qualifiers

  Koeman wants Dutch team to toughen up before Euro qualifiers
Koeman wants Dutch team to toughen up before Euro qualifiers
Ronald Koeman on the touchline as Netherlands boss
Ronald Koeman on the touchline as Netherlands boss
Reuters
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman (60) wants to see a tougher mental approach from his players after a disappointing start to his new tenure with the team this year.

The Dutch have lost three of four games since Koeman replaced Louis van Gaal (72), including both matches at the Nations League finals which they hosted in June.

They resume their European Championship qualifying campaign on Thursday with a Group B clash against Greece in Eindhoven before a trip to Dublin on Sunday to take on the Republic of Ireland.

"It's very nice atmosphere in the squad, you can see that when the players join up together,” Koeman told reporters.

“But you also have to be tougher on each other. I think the players don’t correct each other enough. If the fullback lets the opposing winger run past team, on multiple occasions, you have to say something about it. It is about communication.”

Koeman said the recent poor results had been "a big backwards step" and said he hoped the players realised the importance of the two qualifiers over the next six days.

"We are going to change some things in the form of putting pressure on the opponent. You shouldn't close your eyes to the number of goals we have conceded. It seems logical to me that we would want to change that.

"It feels like we have something to put right, not only in terms of game, but also especially in terms of results,'' said Koeman, quickly adding: “I have every confidence that it will be all right on Thursday.”

The Dutch have played two Group B games, losing 4-0 to France and then recording a mediocre home win over Gibraltar in March. In June they lost to Croatia and Italy at home in the Nations League finals.

Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension

