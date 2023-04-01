Dutch to do without Memphis again for Euro qualifiers

Dutch to do without Memphis again for Euro qualifiers

Memphis has been in good form for Atleti

The Netherlands will have to do without Memphis Depay (29) and Steven Bergwijn (25) for this month’s European Championship qualifiers against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Depay suffered an injury last week during Atletico Madrid's 7-0 win against Rayo Vallecano, which rules him out of the Dutch squad again, having also missed the Nations League finals in June.

Bergwijn is also injured, having missed out on Thursday for Ajax Amsterdam against Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman, who injured his ankle against Liverpool on Sunday, was also left out when coach Ronald Koeman announced his squad on Friday.

Quilindschy Hartman (Feyenoord), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea) and Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) are part of the squad time while Ajax attacker Steven Berghuis has also been selected after not being included in the pre-selection that Koeman named a fortnight ago.

The Netherlands take on Greece in Eindhoven on Thursday and then take on the Irish in Dublin three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Brentford), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Lutsharel Geertruida, Quilindschy Hartman (both Feyenoord), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners (both Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord)

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Ajax Amsterdam), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (PSV Eindhoven), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Wout Weghorst (TSG Hoffenheim).