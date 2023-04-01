Barcelona youngster Yamal gets first senior Spain call-up

Luis de la Fuente in the press conference
Luis de la Fuente in the press conference
Reuters
Barcelona's teenaged forward Lamine Yamal (16) received a first senior call-up for Spain, as manager Luis de la Fuente named his squad on Friday for next week's Euro 2024 Group A matches against Georgia and Cyprus.

Yamal has established himself as an important part of Barca's forward line in the early stages of the season and was named man of the match in last weekend's 4-3 come-from-behind win at Villarreal in LaLiga.

Yamal, who has a Moroccan father, was born and raised in Spain. He is a Spain youth international and his call-up for the senior side will end the hopes of Moroccan fans that he could be persuaded to switch allegiance.

"We met him in Barcelona. He was a stalwart of Spain's youth teams and is a footballer with exceptional power.

"He looks like he has been touched by the wand of God. He is different," De la Fuente told a press conference on Friday.

"We look at the level of the player, not the age. He is ready to compete at the highest level. He is a very important asset for the future."

Real Madrid's new recruits, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and forward Joselu, were included, but there was no recall for goalkeeper David de Gea, who is still a free agent after leaving Manchester United earlier this summer.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Raya

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta, Robin Le Normand, David Garcia, Pau Torres, Alejandro Balde, Gaya

Midfielders: Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Alex Baena

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Lamine Yamal, Joselu, Nico Williams, Abel Ruiz.

