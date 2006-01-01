Lewandowski will 'probably' be fit for Poland's second Euro 2024 game after missing opener

Lewandowski will 'probably' be fit for Poland's second Euro 2024 game after missing opener

Lewandowski is facing a race against time to get fit for the Euros
Lewandowski is facing a race against time to get fit for the Euros
Robert Lewandowski (35) will "probably" be fit to play in Poland's second Euro 2024 match against Austria in Berlin next week, coach Michal Probierz said on Friday.

The Barcelona striker suffered a thigh injury in Monday's 2-1 friendly win over Turkey and will miss Poland's opening Group D game against the Netherlands in Hamburg on Sunday.

But Probierz is hopeful Lewandowski, Poland's all-time record goalscorer, will be back to face Austria on June 21st, contrary to some media reports claiming he could struggle to play any part in the group phase.

"Robert will probably join the team for the match against Austria," said Probierz.

"I'm surprised when I read comments that it's impossible when a muscle is torn. There are different degrees of such an injury.

"There is progress in his treatment, the medical staff are doing everything to get him back on his feet.

Lewandowski's latest goal stats
Lewandowski's latest goal stats

"Robert is going for individual training today, but you should ask the physiotherapists for details.

"I don't ask them about such things because I fully trust them. Just like I don't tell a bus driver which way to go."

Verona forward Karol Swiderski sustained an ankle injury while celebrating the opening goal against Turkey, but Probierz said he was already back in team training.

Poland round off their group campaign against title favourites France on June 25th.

