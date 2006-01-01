Marc Cururella happy to reap the rewards after working in silence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Marc Cururella happy to reap the rewards after working in silence

Marc Cururella happy to reap the rewards after working in silence

Marc Cururella in action against Germany at EURO 2024
Marc Cururella in action against Germany at EURO 2024Reuters
Spain full back Marc Cucurella (25) has been one of the brightest spots of Spain's EURO 2024 campaign and credited his performances to his diligent work ethic during an underwhelming spell at club side Chelsea.

Preparing to face fellow contenders France on Tuesday for a spot in the final, the defender said on Sunday that he was proud to be benefiting from grinding away during two turbulent seasons in West London.

"It doesn't matter if it's sooner or later, if people talk about you, it's good. What is happening is the fruit of many years of working in silence," Cucurella told a press conference on Sunday.

"Nobody has given me anything so I am very happy right now. I knew that if I worked hard and gave my best, this could happen. It's a dream to be here and a lot of people would give everything they have to be here where I am.

"There are a couple steps left. If we don't play in the final on Sunday, it won't do any good. We have to make one more effort to get there."

Cucurella's impressive Euros is a massive turnaround for a player who struggled following his arrival at Stamford Bridge two years ago on a 62 million pounds ($79.41 million) transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion.

After a poor first campaign and an injury-hampered start to his second season, Cucurella had a strong end to the campaign playing both on the left and as an inverted full back.

That led him to be included in Spain's squad for Euro 2024, with coach Luis de la Fuente surprisingly picking him ahead of Alejandro Grimaldo and he has repaid the manager's faith with some standout performances on the left.

With right back Dani Carvajal set to miss Tuesday's match against France due to a suspension, Cucurella's versatility that helped Chelsea kick into gear could also be helpful to Spain.

"I've had to try a bit of everything in my career and that has helped me a lot to know how to counteract, because I've also played further forward," Cucurella said.

"My position is left back. At Chelsea, due to circumstances, I had to play on the right. But wherever I play, I will try to do my best because the important thing is to win.

"We are a group of players that give everything for our teammates and that's one of the secrets. I think we have created a great group.

"We have a mix of veterans and very young players and that makes it all very enjoyable, the key is to be like a family. We may not have superstars, but as a team we are good, we are doing well and I hope we keep that way."

Mentions
FootballEuroCucurella MarcSpainFrance
Related Articles
France shrug off critics as they look ahead to semi-final against Spain
Broken nose still inhibiting Kylian Mbappe’s form as France advance
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Hosts dumped out in classic as Portugal vs France disappoints
Show more
Football
Bayern Munich announce signing of winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace
Transfer News LIVE: Van de Beek heading to Girona, Olise having Bayern medical
Updated
Switzerland exit Euros with pride, confidence and quiet optimism
'Nightmare' Weghorst emerges as Dutch wildcard ahead of EURO 2024 semi-final
Montella and Turkey win respect with entertaining EURO 2024 run
Captain Hakan Calhanoglu regrets defending deep as Turkey exit EURO 2024
Hong Myung-bo to return for second spell in charge of South Korea
Saka puts EURO 2020 penalty abuse behind him to become toast of England
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Van de Beek heading to Girona, Olise having Bayern medical
Alcaraz faces piano man at Wimbledon as Raducanu carries home hopes
Paolini reaches Wimbledon quarters after tearful Keys retires injured
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dutch into semi-finals after second-half turnaround against Turkey

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings