'Not done yet': Nagelsmann wants 2006 repeat for EURO hosts Germany

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said images of fans celebrating in the streets inspired the hosts to continue their Euro 2024 run, saying the "special" scenes reminded him of the 2006 World Cup on home soil.

In 2006, hosts Germany defied low pre-tournament expectations to go all the way to the semi-finals before losing to eventual champions Italy in extra-time in Dortmund.

The 2006 World Cup became known in Germany as the 'summer fairytale' for the tournament's positive impact both on and off the pitch.

Speaking before Saturday's last-16 match against Denmark at the same venue, Nagelsmann said the images "pushed" the hosts to "create more pictures and more videos" to rival the celebrations of 18 years ago.

"It's special when we see the pictures and videos of the fans and how they celebrate in the cities.

"When we talk about 2006 it's always about that, we don't talk about the results, we don't talk about the games - it's always about the fan zones.

"At the moment I feel the same," the coach said, adding: "We're not done yet."

Three-time Euros winners Germany have struggled in recent tournaments, with group stage exits at the past two World Cups alongside a last-16 elimination at the hands of England at the Euros in 2021.

"We'll try to continue winning the games to try to create new pictures and videos in the fan zones tomorrow and in the next weeks as well."

Nagelsmann said the "giant expectations" did not bother him, saying he was "completely relaxed because the coaching team have worked and prepared well".

"We're extremely well prepared for things and will go to bed calmly this evening.

"I've got great trust in the team, I know what's inside of them and what they are capable of delivering.

"I think the lads will go into the game with a good feeling and will fulfil the giant expectations."

Nagelsmann said he was looking forward to coaching at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion cauldron - which is usually the largest stadium in Germany but has a reduced capacity for Euro 2024.

The former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig coach said he was happy to be coaching at the stadium with the "very loud" home crowd behind him for the first time, saying: "Usually I'm with the away team."

Sporting a new bleached-blonde haircut, heavily tattooed midfielder Robert Andrich said he was "looking forward" to the "special atmosphere", saying it would "lift me up - and the team too."

"(Hopefully) it puts the Danes under a bit of pressure."

"We're happy we won the group - now we're in the last 16 and our run isn't over yet, we've got a few more things ahead of us."

