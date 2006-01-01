Rudiger back for Germany's clash with Denmark after hamstring injury

  Rudiger back for Germany's clash with Denmark after hamstring injury

Rudiger back for Germany's clash with Denmark after hamstring injury

Rudiger in training with Germany
Rudiger in training with GermanyAFP
Germany defender Antonio Rudiger (31) on Friday returned to training ahead of Saturday's Euro 2024 last 16 clash with Denmark, having missed earlier sessions with a hamstring strain.

Denmark however will be forced to sweat on the fitness of midfielder Christian Eriksen, who did not take the pitch in the Danes' pre-match training session.

A spokesperson from the Danish FA (DBU) said Eriksen had taken part in a gym workout instead.

Rudiger's potential absence was a threat for Germany, who are already set to do without fellow centre-back Jonathan Tah, who misses the game with a yellow card suspension.

The Real Madrid defender was in high spirits at Friday's session, joking with Jamal Musiala while doing laps of the pitch at the German training base in Herzogenaurach.

Rudiger injured his hamstring towards the end of Germany's 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the final group game but played on and completed the match.

Nico Schlotterbeck, who faced off against Rudiger in the Champions League final with club side Borussia Dortmund in June, will take Tah's place in central defence.

Follow the match here with Flashscore.

