Pickford happy to see England go into the trenches and came out the other side in last 16

Jordan Pickford reacts wildly as England beat Slovakia
Jordan Pickford reacts wildly as England beat SlovakiaReuters
In the dying seconds of England's win over Slovakia at EURO 2024 on Sunday, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (30) dropped on the ball and looked up at the England fans behind goal, his eyes and mouth open wide with celebratory abandon.

Pickford might have been every England fan in that moment.

England wrestled victory from what seemed to be certain defeat when Jude Bellingham scored a 95th-minute bicycle kick and Harry Kane headed home the winner in extra time to set up a quarter-final clash with Switzerland.

"It was a bit of relief, but emotion, you know how passionate I am, I wear this shirt with pride, just all the fans behind the goal, how much it meant to them, to the country," Pickford told reporters on Monday.

England put fans through the ringer for the fourth successive game, with some leaving the stadium early before racing back in after hearing the cheers.

Pickford agreed the evening had been a roller-coaster experience.

"We've got to show resilience and it's obviously about getting over the line. Went in the trenches and came out the other side," he said.

Pickford broke the record for most clean sheets for England in the 0-0 draw with Slovenia in the group stage, his 11 in 22 appearances at major tournaments topping the record held by Peter Shilton.

With 65 caps, he is also an important leader in a team featuring a dozen players who arrived in Germany with no major tournament experience. He is also one of the most vocal keepers in the game.

"I would say I am not particularly used to Jordan (Pickford) -- it is a bit of a shock at first," laughed defender Marc Guehi who is making his major tournament debut. "Just the amount of talking.

"But, actually, when you look back on it, he is fantastic. It's constant communication, making sure you are staying alert and awake in a game."

Guehi will be suspended for Saturday's quarter-final against a Swiss side who upset defending champions Italy 2-0.

"Another tough opponent," Pickford said. "Like we said at the start of the tournament every game's a tough game. The levels keep stepping up and we as England have got step up again."

Although England's form has lowered expectations of capturing their first European Championship, Pickford cited Portugal's 2016 campaign as a reason for optimism.

"They drew all three of their group games and went on to win the tournament," he said. "You've got to show resilience. You've got to show character. We're going to keep fighting, believing and come Saturday, hopefully we're the better side."

