Poland part ways with Portuguese coach Fernando Santos after Albania loss

Poland are struggling to qualify for Euro 2024
Reuters
Poland have parted ways with coach Fernando Santos following their 2-0 defeat in Albania which left them struggling to qualify for Euro 2024, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Wednesday.

Santos, who won Euro 2016 with Portugal, has been in charge since January, succeeding Czeslaw Michniewicz who was sacked following Poland's elimination at the Qatar World Cup, where they lost to France in the last 16.

After the defeat in Tirana on Sunday, Santos said he was not considering resigning.

"The selection of a new manager is now a priority for the board of the Polish Football Association (PZPN), so we will soon announce when the presentation of the new coach will take place," PZPN President Cezary Kulesza said in a statement.

Poland are fourth in Group E with six points from five games. They next travel to Faroe Islands in October followed by a home game against Moldova.

