Andorra's Lima calls time on record-setting international career

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Andorra's Lima calls time on record-setting international career
Andorra's Lima calls time on record-setting international career
Ildefons Lima has played for Andorra for 26 years
Ildefons Lima has played for Andorra for 26 years
Reuters
After playing 137 times for Andorra over 26 years and in four different decades, Ildefons Lima (43) made his last appearance for the country on Tuesday, bringing down the curtain on the longest international career in men's football.

Lima made his debut for Andorra aged 17 in a 4-1 defeat by Estonia in 1997, which was the country's second official international match. The defender went on to score 11 goals for Andorra and captain the national team.

In 2021, the Guinness World Records book said Lima had achieved the record for the longest international playing career for a male footballer.

Lima played 23 minutes in Andorra's 3-0 defeat by Switzerland in a Euro 2024 Group I qualifier, starting the game before being substituted to a standing ovation from fans at the Stade de Tourbillon in Switzerland.

His appearance against Switzerland also made Lima the oldest footballer to have played in a Euro qualifier.

"Congratulations to Andorra's Ildefons Lima on an incredible journey, the longest national team career ever," UEFA said in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

The women's record for the longest international career is held by ex-Brazil international Formiga (45), who played for 26 years between 1995-2021 and made over 200 appearances.

Mentions
FootballEuroLima IldefonsAndorraSwitzerlandEstonia
Related Articles
Frattesi fires Italy to Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine
Updated
North Macedonia strike late to defy Italy victory
Lacklustre England stutter to draw against Ukraine
Show more
Football
Forest's Harry Toffolo handed suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules
OPINION: Southgate has inadvertently fuelled Maguire's humiliation
Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo
Marquinhos earns Brazil late win over Peru
Updated
Argentina cruise to 3-0 win over Bolivia
Haaland's 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt
"It's a joke": Southgate criticises treatment of Maguire
Voller's Germany snap losing run with 2-1 win over France
Updated
Most Read
Frattesi fires Italy to Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
North Macedonia strike late to defy Italy victory
Messi returns as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings