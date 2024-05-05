Hollywood star Will Ferrell reportedly invests in Championship club Leeds

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Championship
  4. Hollywood star Will Ferrell reportedly invests in Championship club Leeds
Hollywood star Will Ferrell reportedly invests in Championship club Leeds
A detailed view of the Leeds United badge on the side of the stadium
A detailed view of the Leeds United badge on the side of the stadiumProfimedia
Hollywood star Will Ferrell (56) has become the latest celebrity to invest in Championship club Leeds, according to reports on Sunday.

Ferrell has reportedly bought a "large" stake in the US-based 49ers Enterprises group that owns the Elland Road side.

He joins fellow actor Russell Crowe, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas as an investor in Leeds.

Three-time major winner Spieth confirmed he and fellow American Thomas bought minority shares in the former English champions last year.

Ferrell is co-owner of Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC and revealed he was a big fan of English football during a trip to watch Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1 last season.

He also saw Wrexham defeat Wealdstone and QPR's home game against Sunderland on the same trip.

Welsh club Wrexham, recently promoted to the third tier, are owned by fellow actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who started a recent trend of celebrities investing in British teams.

Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan was announced as a part-owner of Premier League side Bournemouth in 2022, while former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is an investor in Birmingham, who were relegated to the third tier on Saturday.

Ferrell, who has an estimated worth of over £100 million ($125 million), starred on comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live and is famous for his roles in hit movies including Elf and Anchorman.

Leeds missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League on the final day of the Championship season after Ipswich's 2-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Daniel Farke's side, beaten 2-1 by Southampton on Saturday, will bid to bounce back to the top-flight via the play-offs.

They face Norwich in the first leg of their semi-final at Carrow Road next Sunday.

Mentions
FootballChampionshipLeeds
Related Articles
Ipswich eye Premier League return as Leeds hope for promotion miracle
Ipswich beat Coventry to take giant stride towards Premier League promotion
Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Liverpool hosting Spurs, Bayer Leverkusen facing Frankfurt
Updated
Borussia Dortmund 'will try everything' to keep Man Utd's Jadon Sancho
Brighton dent Aston Villa's top four charge with deserved victory
Chelsea hammer West Ham to step up chase for European places
PSV Eindhoven secure first Dutch league title in six years after win over Sparta Rotterdam
Updated
Bayern's Raphael Guerreiro to miss Real Madrid clash due to ankle ligament injury
Jurgen Klopp confident successor can hit the ground running with 'Liverpool 2.0'
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez combine to help Miami hit New York for six
OPINION: Inzaghi's Inter are tactically astute and entertaining in equal measure
Most Read
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final
Football Tracker: Liverpool hosting Spurs, Bayer Leverkusen facing Frankfurt
Tennis Tracker: Iga Swiatek downs Aryna Sabalenka in epic to win first Madrid Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings