Robertson injured as Scotland beaten by Spain in nervy Euro 2024 qualifier

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Robertson injured as Scotland beaten by Spain in nervy Euro 2024 qualifier
Robertson injured as Scotland beaten by Spain in nervy Euro 2024 qualifier
Alvaro Morata celebrates with teammates after scoring Spain's opening goal against Scotland
Alvaro Morata celebrates with teammates after scoring Spain's opening goal against Scotland
AFP
Scotland missed out on the chance to secure qualification for the 2024 UEFA European Championships as they lost 2-0 to Spain, who extended their unbeaten home run in Euros qualifiers to 25 matches.

After five games of qualifying, Scotland found themselves in an unfamiliar position, having amassed a maximum 15 points to put them on the brink.

One of the wins came against this encounter’s opponents at Hampden Park in March (2-0), a result which led Spain midfielder Rodri to claim the Tartan Army’s style of play was “not football”.

It is unlikely the Manchester City midfielder will have changed his opinion following Scotland’s first-half performance at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla - La Roja managed 78% possession, while the visitors failed to muster even a shot off target.

The most important stat in football is the scoreline though, and the hosts were unable to affect it before the interval despite dominating from start to finish.

Player ratings
Flashscore

There was the odd opening - Ferran Torres really should have done when firing wide inside the first five minutes after being played through by Alvaro Morata, while Mikel Merino hit the post - but the only time they found the back of the net came when Morata was at least two yards offside as he poked into the back of the net.

At the break, Scotland would have been the happier with the goalless state of affairs, although the serious-looking injury that forced captain Andy Robertson off shortly before half-time was an undoubted setback.

Norway’s commanding lead over Cyprus meant that Steve Clarke’s men wouldn’t be getting help from elsewhere, but after wayward efforts from substitute and debutant Bryan Zaragoza and Morata, the away side went down the other end and appeared to have taken the lead.

Scott McTominay, who’s six goals for his country have all come in this qualifying cycle, found the back of the net with a free-kick from a tight angle worthy of winning any match, but VAR intervened and after a look at the pitchside monitor, referee Serdar Gozubuyuk ruled it out for Jack Hendry’s apparent obstruction of Unai Simón while in an offside position.

Ultimately, the almost constant pressure from Luis de la Fuente's side paid dividends when Morata struck 16 minutes from time. The Spain skipper had already scored 11 times in 12 matches for club and country this season prior to kick-off, and he got on the end of 37-year-old Jesus Navas’ cross to head into the bottom corner.

Now trailing, Clarke’s men showed more attacking threat than they had done throughout the rest of the match as Ché Adams and Scott Armstrong went close, but the three points were clinched for the hosts when Oihan Sancet bundled home.

Despite the result, Scotland remain in a strong position and need just two points from games against Georgia and Norway to complete the job, while Spain remain two points clear inside the top-two as they look to secure their own qualification.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alvaro Morata (Spain)

Match stats
Flashscore

Click here to read all the match stats.

Mentions
FootballSpainScotlandEuro
Related Articles
Scotland game important but not revenge, says Spain coach De la Fuente
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
UK and Ireland host nations set to enter Euro 2028 qualifying
Show more
Football
Holders Senegal draw Cameroon in Africa Cup of Nations group
Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia
Southgate urges England understudies to seize chance against Australia
UK govt rebukes FA for not lighting up Wembley arch in Israel colours ahead of friendly
Morocco hires former Spanish manager Jorge Vilda as new women's team coach
Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation into reported gambling
Wayne Rooney targets Premier League return 'in the near future' with Birmingham
Former PSG boss Christopher Galtier takes job in Qatar with Al-Duhail
Liverpool's Anfield Road stand upper tier to remain closed until 2024
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
Can Jude Bellingham revitalise England and finally take them to the top?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings