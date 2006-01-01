Romania come back to draw with Slovakia as both sides progress from tight Group E

Romania come back to draw with Slovakia as both sides progress from tight Group E

Slovakia and Romania both progressed to the round of 16
Slovakia and Romania both progressed to the round of 16Profimedia
Romania and Slovakia played out a 1-1 draw in their final Group E game at the 2024 UEFA European Championship, a result that sees both countries advance to the round of 16 despite having to deal with stormy conditions at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Despite knowing a draw would send both teams through, the two teams did not play it safe in the first half. Slovakia caused early problems from set-pieces, as Juraj Kucka should have done better with a free header that was comfortably kept out by Florin Nita

Lukas Haraslin’s dangerous free-kick then somehow evaded everybody, but Kucka’s whipped cross soon led to the game’s opening goal.

The 37-year-old found Ondrej Duda with a wonderful ball, and the Hellas Verona man headed back into the far corner, becoming the first Slovak to score in two separate Euros.

Slovakia combined well for the opener
Slovakia combined well for the openerOpta by StatsPerform

However, Romania bounced back quickly when they were awarded a penalty after a VAR check deemed David Hancko’s foul on Ianis Hagi, on his first start for the Tricolorii in a major international tournament, to be inside the area.

Razvan Marin stepped up and made no mistake, lashing the penalty into the top corner and sending Martin Dubravka the wrong way in the process. As such, the half-time level scoreline suited both outfits.

Razvan Marin levelled the scores from the spot
Razvan Marin levelled the scores from the spotAFP

Just as the heavens opened in Frankfurt, Romania almost completed the comeback, as Marin was denied his brace from a fine save by Dubravka before Denis Dragus curled just wide.

However, Slovakia then had a great double chance of their own, with David Strelec forcing Nita to save with his foot prior to Haraslín firing inches wide of the far post after cutting inside.

The rain was lashing down in Frankfurt
The rain was lashing down in FrankfurtAFP

The Falcons will be slightly disappointed not to win after taking the lead for the fifth consecutive match, but getting through to the knockouts remained the ultimate goal, while Romania will also be delighted to get out of the group the Euros for the first time since 2000.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Razvan Marin (Romania)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballEuroRomaniaSlovakiaMarin Razvan
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
Turkey dump out Czech Republic and secure qualification after winning thrilling contest
Minnows Georgia stun Portugal to earn historic win and place in last 16
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic
Updated
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne sidesteps questions over fans' boos after tepid draw
Slovakia happy to secure qualification but braced for tough last-16 game
Questioning our dignity was shameful, says Romania coach Edward Iordanescu
Ukraine boss Serhiy Rebrov laments opening loss after EUROs exit on goal difference
Romania end long wait to secure qualification with Ianis Hagi to the fore
Underperforming Belgium players look like latest victims of fatigue
