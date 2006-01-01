Serbia's Filip Kostic ruled out of Euro 2024 with a knee injury

The versatile Kostic (31) won't feature again at this summer's tournament in Germany after sustaining a knee injury in his side's 1-0 defeat to England.

Serbia confirmed on Tuesday that Filip Kostic will return home from Euro 2024 after the wing back injured a knee ligament in his team's 1-0 defeat to England, handing a blow to their hopes of reaching the last 16.

Kostic was forced off in the 43rd minute after a challenge with England midfielder Jude Bellingham and the team doctor confirmed the 31-year-old would need at least two weeks of recovery.

The Juventus player, one of the Serbian squad's most experienced players with 64 caps, had a scan on his knee on Tuesday and it was confirmed he had suffered a partial lesion of the lateral collateral ligament.

Milan Vukovic, a Serbia national team spokesman, explained although Kostic did not require surgery, he cannot train or compete at the required level. 

Kostic will stay with the squad and watch their second group game against Slovenia from the sidelines before leaving the national team and returning home for treatment and recovery.

Serbia are bottom of the Group C. They play Slovenia on Thursday at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

