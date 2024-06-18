EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia

It's been a brilliant start to EURO 2024 in Germany and today sees the final two of the first round of group matches taking place, including Portugal's opener. Our Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the in-game action and breaking news.

23:50 CET - There may been only two games today but Euro 2024 didn't disappoint with a blockbuster between Turkey and Georgia before the Portuguese snatched victory from the Czech Republic.

22:53 CET - And that’s all she wrote in Leipzig. Portugal come back to win 2-1 in a game they dominated from start to end. Credit goes to the Czech Republic for the fight and discipline they showed and for taking the lead, but the better side won that match.

Full-time match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:49 CET - But now they do it! Portugal find the breakthrough finally through substitute Francisco Conceicao. Surely, that's the winner!

22:45 CET - Portugal have had what surely would have been a winner ruled out for offside! And it was a close call made by VAR on Diogo Jota's headed goal, Cristiano Ronaldo was offside on the assist. Time running out in Leipzig.

22:27 CET - And Portugal are level: 1-1. It's an unlucky own goal from Robin Hranac as the ball bounces off him into the Czech net. It has to be said, that Portugal deserve to be ahead but the Czechs will be kicking themselves for not hanging on after taking the lead.

22:20 CET - No way! The Czech Republic have taken a shock lead with a cracker from Lukas Provod. He received the ball on the edge of the area and lashed it into the top corner. Can you believe that? 'Against the run of play' is the ultimate understatement but the Czechs won't care!

22:18 CET - It's still goalless after an hour in Leipzig and the rain is now pouring down making it slightly harder for the dominant Portuguese to master the ball. The longer this stays goalless, the more the Czechs will believe they can pull off a proper backs-to-the-wall job.

21:47 CET - At half-time, it’s goalless in Leipzig between Portugal and the Czech Republic and to summarise, it’s been one-way traffic with the Czechs giving up 70 per cent possession and not troubling the Portuguese defence at all. That’s not pretty reading at a glance but they will be happy to have taken Portugal into the break with a clean sheet. But how can they hold on in the second half?

21:26 CET - After 25 minutes, the theme of the match is Portugal having the ball (over 70 per cent of the time) and the Czech Republic sitting deep and defending in numbers. As you can see below, the Czechs have been camped in their own half but no goals for either side is good news for them.

The Czechs are sitting deep Profimedia, Opta by StatsPerform

21:02 CET - And we are underway in Leipzig! Portugal will be the strong favourites in this one but the Czechs could pose some problems. Follow the match through the link above!

20:10 CET- Next up in Germany, one of the continent's best sides, Portugal, begin their Euro campaign with a match against the Czech Republic in Leipzig. See the starting lineups below.

41-year-old Pepe is starting which means he is set to become the oldest player in European Championship history!

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:57 CET - Turkey have survived a late barrage to beat Georgia 3-1 in Dortmund, adding gloss to the win with a breakaway goal at the very death.

Full-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:25 CET - Turkey have taken the lead with an absolute screamer from teenage star Arda Guler! He lined it up and bent the ball into the top corner from distance - what a way to take the lead.

19:19 CET - After an hour, it's been mostly Turkey pressure throughout - they have had 60 per cent possession and lead the xG score 1.18-0.92 but it's still 1-1 which means Georgia are well in this.

Turkey have favoured the left in attack Opta by StatsPerform, Profimedia

18:47 CET - That's half-time in Dortmund and Georgia have dragged themselves back from almost being 2-0 down, if it weren't for a VAR intervention, to being right back in this game. Since Turkey scored the opener, it's been an absolute cracker. Bring on the second half!

Half-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

18:34 CET - Well, what a response from Georgia! Only minutes after almost conceding a second, they are back on level terms thanks to Georges Mikautadze's well-worked goal. Game on!

Georgia scored a great team goal Profimedia, Opta by StatsPerform

18:28 CET - It's a goal for Turkey! And almost a second. After dominating the open stages, Mert Muldur opened the scoring with a cracking strike, and just moments later, they almost had a second but it was ruled out for offside.

Georgia will be breathing a sigh of relief as it's been all Turkey really, they've had almost 65 per cent of possession and deserve their lead.

18:01 CET - After two seriously rousing national anthems, the match is underway in Dortmund. We will have all the major updates here and you can follow the game more closely through the link above.

17:35 CET - Well, if the pre-game tensions in the stands are anything to go by, Turkey's clash with Georgia could be heated! The rain is pouring down, the fans are on edge... this could be a classic in the making in Dortmund.

17:15 CET - We are not far off kick-off in Dortmund, where Turkey will face Georgia in the first Group F fixture of Euro 2024. Check out the starting lineups below.

Starting lineups Flashscore

16:00 CET - After three days of three games, we are down to just two fixtures today as the first round of the group stage wraps up with a double-header from Group F.

First up, from 18:00 CET, tournament debutants Georgia take on Turkey before one of the favourites, Portugal, tackle the Czech Republic at 21:00 CET.

