Switzerland coach Murat Yakin in mood to beat England but has empathy for Southgate

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Switzerland coach Murat Yakin in mood to beat England but has empathy for Southgate

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin in mood to beat England but has empathy for Southgate

Switzerland coach Yakin is looking forward to the clash with England
Switzerland coach Yakin is looking forward to the clash with EnglandReuters
Having denied hosts Germany a perfect record and eliminated holders Italy, Switzerland are in the right mood to beat England too at Euro 2024, their coach Murat Yakin said on Wednesday.

England have big players capable of making a difference in a major tournament, but they should be ready for a battle with a team playing good football and full of spirit, Yakin said ahead of Saturday's quarter-final in Duesseldorf.

"We played against Germany we were good, we played against Italy, also a big team, and why can't we beat England?" he told a press conference.

"We're in a good mood now. Let's see, it's a good challenge and my team is ready to have this big fight against England."

Pre-tournament favourites England have much to prove after a string of below-par performances that have left fans questioning whether they are capable of the turnaround needed to counter a confident and organised Swiss side.

Yakin was in England manager Gareth Southgate's shoes last year when he was criticised over his tactics and poor performances during qualification, where the Swiss scraped through from one of the easiest groups after leaking several late goals against weaker opponents.

His fortunes have changed at Euro 2024, however, with Yakin praised at home for astute modifications to his tactics and team selection, while maintaining a solid defence and attacking focus.

He said he empathised with Southgate over the pressure he was under.

"Of course, when you have big players and can choose from many players and leave at home some good players and you don't get a result, in UK you have these problems," he said.

"I know this myself from last year a little bit, just focus on the football game, not what we read in the newspapers, that's the only thing we can do as a coach."

Mentions
FootballEuroYakin MuratEnglandSwitzerland
Related Articles
Pickford happy to see England go into the trenches and came out the other side in last 16
Gareth Southgate 'not ready to go home' after England's late EUROs heroics
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
Show more
Football
Atletico Madrid’s Ajibade and Bay FC’s Oshoala headline Nigeria squad for Paris Olympics
France can play better but criticism is unfair, says assistant coach Guy Stephan
EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end
Updated
No nostalgia for Germany's Toni Kroos with eye on title for sensational end to career
Transfer News LIVE: Palhinha close to Bayern move, Chelsea & Barcelona fight for Williams
Updated
Merih Demiral's 'wolf salute' goal celebration causes furore
Updated
Everton sign Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye on five-year deal
Netherlands' Joey Veerman restores reputation with second chance at Euro 2024
EURO 2024 Team of the Last 16: Spanish midfield dominates once again
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Palhinha close to Bayern move, Chelsea & Barcelona fight for Williams
EURO 2024 Tracker: Turkey into quarter-finals after Demiral double sinks Austria
Chelsea sign Leicester midfielder Dewsbury-Hall
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings