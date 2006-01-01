Turkey boss Montella gets best birthday present with thrilling Georgia win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Turkey boss Montella gets best birthday present with thrilling Georgia win

Turkey boss Montella gets best birthday present with thrilling Georgia win

It was Vincenzo Montella 50th birthday on Tuesday
It was Vincenzo Montella 50th birthday on TuesdayReuters
Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella spent his 50th birthday on Tuesday in the perfect way possible: watching his side win their opening game of Euro 2024 in dramatic fashion over battling underdogs Georgia.

Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler gave the Italian what he described as "the best birthday present that I have ever received" with a beautiful long-range strike that put Turkey ahead with less than half an hour to play.

"My coach had wanted a goal as a birthday present," a bashful-looking Guler told reporters. "I hope I can continue these goals."

Georgia repeatedly went close to the equaliser their tenacious performance deserved and forced a vital block from Samet Akaydin in added time, before Kerem Akturkoglu made it 3-1 with virtually the last kick of the match.

"We are just thrilled," Montella told Turkish TV. "It was a lot of coincidences coming together today, my 50th birthday, Eid at home, the Euro opener."

He told reporters: "It really was the perfect day, in terms of the spirit and in terms of the best present I could get."

Montella, though, said Turkey could have avoided Georgia's late surge had they killed off the game and that his players must be more clinical against Portugal and Czech Republic.

He also, in response to a question about Turkish fans' dreams, urged supporters to rein in their ambitions for now - though anyone present in Dortmund might think that is a vain hope.

"Our dreams were very much focused on this match," Montella told reporters. "We managed to win (our first game of the tournament) for the first time, so there will be a lot of first times."

He said Turkey would focus on trying to win against Portugal, a side they have never beaten, on Saturday to secure qualification for the last 16. "Then more dreams will emerge."

As it stands in Group F
As it stands in Group FFlashscore
Mentions
FootballEuroMontella VincenzoGuler ArdaTurkey
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Stars are born & veterans perform as Group F opens with a bang
Guler stunner gets Turkey past impressive Georgia in thrilling Group F opener
EURO 2024 Preview: Calhanoglu and Turkey ready to stun big names at home away from home
Show more
Football
From Nunez to Caicedo: Premier League players at the 2024 Copa América
Captain Robertson urges Scotland to play without fear against Switzerland
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Updated
Late Conceicao goal sees Portugal snatch victory from Czech Republic
Coach Sagnol believes Georgia's growing pains will pay off after Turkey loss
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, United keen on Zirkzee
Updated
Mittelstaedt's meteoric rise from relegation to EURO 2024 with Germany
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, United keen on Zirkzee
Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates
EURO 2024 Preview: Calhanoglu and Turkey ready to stun big names at home away from home

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings